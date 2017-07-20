Rail advocate says Miller's work vital for democracy

HEAT ON: Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller is warming to her task in estimates hearings in parliament.

ROBERT Dow insists Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller's parliamentary performance in estimates hearings is vital for democracy in Queensland.

Ms Miller asked the hard questions of Labor ministers in estimates last year and she is repeating the dose this week in the first week of the hearings.

Mr Dow, a leading and respected public transport advocate, lives in Goodna in the heart of Ms Miller's electorate and said he had watched her performance closely.

He was delighted she asked a question on Tuesday of the Auditor General on the New Generation Rolling Stock audit Mr Dow had requested, just one of a raft of local and state issues she has highlighted.

Yesterday Ms Miller asked Deputy Premier Jackie Trad about the Ipswich rail timetables and the Woodlinks State School bus service.

"It is absolutely outstanding the way Jo-Ann Miller is standing up for her key stakeholders and all her constituents,” Mr Dow said.

"What we want to see in parliament are questions that are honest, direct and searching... not Dorothy Dixers which is what has happened in the past where estimates has been more of a showpiece.

"In fact, Mrs Miller is showing up the Opposition for being somewhat lazy and incompetent.

"She is on the nail most times in estimates and that is a good thing for democracy in Queensland.

"It is refreshing to see a local Member put party politics aside and ask the searching questions that need to be asked.”

Ms Miller told the QT on Monday that her questions had come straight from her heartland.

"I had quite a number of people contact me weeks in advance with their questions,” she said.

"Before I left for parliament I had locals coming with their questions in their own hand writing asking me to ask their questions to the ministers.

"It is real democracy in action.”