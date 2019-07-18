Menu
Raid uncovers alleged drub lab, three men arrested

Shannon Newley
by
18th Jul 2019 7:12 PM
THREE men have been arrested and police have allegedly uncovered a hydroponic drug laboratory at Brassall this morning.

Shortly before 11.30am, Ipswich detectives and Tactical Crime Squad officers executed a search warrant on a Hunter St address where three men were taken into custody in relation to outstanding property offences.

Upon arrival, officers located an alleged illicit drug laboratory in the bathroom of the property and a crime scene was declared.

The men, aged 28, 30 and 34, are assisting police with their inquiries.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901380085

