Woman booted off flight over baby tantrum

A woman was kicked off a flight in the US after she spat the dummy over being put next to a mum and her baby. Picture: Facebook

VIDEO footage has showed a raging woman being kicked off a flight after complaining about sitting next to a mum and baby and threatening to have cabin crew fired.

According to The Sun, the incident is said to have taken place on board a Delta Airlines aircraft which was about to take off from New York's JFK airport.

Video of the drama was shared on social media by Marissa Rundell who was on the flight to Syracuse, New York, on February 6.

The 19-year-old - who was travelling with her eight-month-old son Mason - said the woman started shouting and swearing after boarding the aircraft last.

She told the Daily Mail the unidentified woman "slammed" down her bags and starting ranting that it was "f***ing ridiculous" that she had to sit at the back of the plane.

Rundell claims she asked the irate passenger to mind her language around her son, but she ignored her.

When she asked again, the mum claims the woman told her to "shut the f*** up and shove it".

A stewardess then came over to try and calm the situation, at which point the passenger started to complain about having to sit next to a "crying baby".

The flight attendant can be heard in the clip offering to seat the woman on the following flight.

But the customer refused, instead asking for the staff member's name.

When she replied that her name is Tabitha, the woman can be heard saying: "Thank you Tabitha, you may not have a job, tomorrow."

At this point the flight attendant turns to someone off-screen and says: "I want this lady off my flight."

The angry passenger then suddenly changes her tune, apologising and begging to be allowed to stay on board.

But it did no good and she was reportedly forced to leave the plane, according to Rundell.

The young mum said: "She got her things and was again swearing up a storm saying they will all regret kicking her off the plane.

"I thought it was funny how she was acting like a child throwing a tantrum."

Rundell hailed the staff at Delta - especially Tabitha - for how they handled the situation.

And social media users were also full of praise for the stewardess for her calmness and professionalism.

Posting footage of the incident on Facebook, Rundell wrote: "This lady thought she was going to be rude to me and Mason now she has no way home today.

"Thank you to the lovely Delta flight attendant for not letting this women bully us.

"Karma is a b****."

Last month an Instagram model was kicked off an American Airlines flight after getting into a heated argument with the pilot.

And last year a drunk woman was jailed after she lunged at a passenger on a trip to Cancun in Mexico - forcing the plane to land 3200 kilometres away.

