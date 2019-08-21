Raging island fire forces campsite evacuation

The fire, which can be seen from kilometres away, has covered parts of the Coast in thick smoke.

UPDATE 4.10pm

A HELICOPTER is on standby to support firefighters who are building a fire break on Bribie Island.

Campers, who saw flames of up to 25m, were evacuated from the Ocean Beach campsite at about 2.15pm.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said the fire was heading east, and was not currently near townships or threatening infrastructure.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will investigate the cause of the fire.

UPDATE 3.25pm:

A CAMPER says flames as high as 25m engulfed the very campsite they were relaxing in just hours before a raging fire took over Bribie Island.

The camper, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her husband received a text message from Queensland Parks and Wildlife telling them to evacuate the Ocean Beach campsite before they received a call from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 2.15pm.

The couple had already prepared to leave, clearing their site, as they suspected a burn was on the move.

"We went down to the beach, just before we evacuated, and we could see the smoke within the fire was starting to change and the fire was starting back up," the camper said.

"Thankfully the island wasn't packed out, it had been beautiful actually, so we've just followed about four other cars heading off the beach.

"As we looked back at where we were camping it had been taken over by the fire, there were flames about 25m high."

EARLIER:

CAMPERS on the southern tip of Bribie Island have been forced to evacuate after a controlled burn rages on the island.

A camper on the ground told the Daily that they were evacuated at about 2.15pm.

They said police and rangers were doing a great job of keeping people calm.

The Daily believes homes are not yet in danger.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews have been tasked to the scene.

The Daily has contacted Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services for comment.

More to come.