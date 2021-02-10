Raging drink driver snaps door handle off cop car

Bruno Moreira leaves court after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor, and wilful damage of police property.

Bruno Moreira leaves court after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor, and wilful damage of police property.

A MAN who was displeased at being arrested for drink driving ripped the door handle off a police car in a fit of anger, throwing the broken handle out the window.

With an alcohol level more than three times the legal limit that night, Moreira went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on Tuesday.

Bruno Silva Moreira, 22, from Kingston, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Redbank Plains on December 27 last year; and causing wilful damage to police property.

The prosecutor told the court that police were called at 12.30am to a service station in Redbank Plains.

A male at the fuel pump was seen to reverse a Mazda ute into a car park.

The driver, Moreira, was intercepted five minutes later. He was breath tested and gave an alcohol reading of 0.165.

At 1.40am when being transported in the rear caged area of a police car, Moreira became aggressive because he was unhappy at being detained.

Bruno Moreira leaves court after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor, and wilful damage of police property.

The prosecutor said he became enraged while travelling on the Ipswich Motorway and began ripping off a door handle before throwing it out the passenger window.

Moreira threatened to do more damage and a second police vehicle was called to the scene and to transport him to the watch-house.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said the meat worker was a very real risk of losing his job because of the loss of his driver’s licence.

The court heard Moreira was upset after a relationship break-up.

“He instructed that he became angry with police because his handcuffs were tight and he asked them to loosen them,” Ms Oxley said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said that while Moreira had no criminal history, his behaviour was simply not acceptable.

“You behaved badly in the police vehicle ripping off the door handle and throwing it,” she said.

“You should not have been driving. There is no excuse for it.”

Ms Sturgess fined him $1200 and disqualified him from driving for six months.