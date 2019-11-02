Rage Against The Machine announce reunion tour

Rage Against The Machine is reuniting for a string of American tour dates in 2020.

Rage Against The Machine is reuniting for a string of American tour dates in 2020.

Rage Against The Machine is getting the band back together.

It's been eight long years since the iconic rock band - who formed in the early '90s - played together, but they've delighted fans today with news they've booked a series of US tour dates in 2020, starting in El Paso, Texas.

Rage Against The Machine.

In a low-key announcement shared on Instagram, Rage Against The Machine confirmed a string of shows - including a performance in California on the weekend of Coachella in 2020, prompting heavy speculation that it'll soon be named as a headline act.

The band first formed in 1991 in Los Angeles, and consisted of frontman Zack de la Rocha, bassist and backing vocalist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello and Brad Wilk.

Rage Against The Machine is famous for expressing revoluntary political views through their music - and as of 2010, had sold over 16 million records worldwide.