Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
West Bremer Radio drive time announcer Shane Mallory, station manager Bradley Clarke, and afternoon host Olympia Kwitowski.
West Bremer Radio drive time announcer Shane Mallory, station manager Bradley Clarke, and afternoon host Olympia Kwitowski.
News

Radio team tunes into city heart

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
18th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH radio station West Bremer Radio is set to take up residence in the new-look CBD next month.

The online station, which has been operating two years, will open a dedicated studio at 156A Brisbane St, which will house an announcer and up to three guests at a time, in addition to a news recording studio and waiting area for guests.

The station broadcasts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a mix of news, sport, information and entertainment with a strictly Ipswich focus.

Station manager Bradley Clarke said the move to the Top of Town was essential for the station’s future.

“To be right in the thick of things, close to City Council, local business and just down the road from the new CBD redevelopment, means we can have the finger on the pulse of Ipswich,” Mr Clarke said.

“It will be so easy for guests to drop in live on shows, and for our presenters to really feel part of the city.”

West Bremer Radio broadcasts 24/7. Each weekday show begins 6am with The Breakky Club fronted by Damien Lee, formerly of the 4BC and ABC.

Former 4BC announcer Olympia Kwitowski hosts Afternoons with Olympia drom noon, while actor and MC Shane Mallory hosts the 3pm drive timeslot.

Danny Hoyland has a Saturday morning program and QT columnist Anthony “Bomber” Breeze hosts the sports coverage.

The team will launch broadcasting from the new facility on July 6.

“This is only the beginning for us,” Mr Clarke said.

“We plan to also put in infrastructure allowing us to connect to other radio networks around Australia so that Ipswich guests on their programs can be in our studio broadcasting to other stations.

“We also plan to broadcast local sport live to air, and develop youth and specialist programming that will cater to all areas of the Ipswich community.”

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the new studio was good news for the city.

“I was so excited to hear that West Bremer Radio were moving to their new location in the top of town,” Ms Howard said.

Their new location brings local news and issues right into the heart of Ipswich. West Bremer Radio really cares about Ipswich locals and the issues that matter most to them, so I am really pleased that they’re in a position to expand to such a great location. It is so important for Ipswich to have its own local radio show that is dedicated to serving our community – and nobody does it like West Bremer Radio.”

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding welcomed West Bremer Radio’s relocation to the city centre was important in providing a strong local voice.

“The media and entertainment landscape is changing almost daily, so it’s great news to see West Bremer Radio setting up in the Ipswich CBD,” Cr Harding said.

“This is good for the Ipswich community, local businesses and the CBD and ensures we’ll have continued access to quality local content that is relevant to Ipswich and its people.”

West Bremer Radio broadcasts online at www.westbremerradio.com.au as well as the West Bremer Radio App available to download for free from the Apple Store or Google Play for Android devices.

ipswich cbd redevelopment top of town ipswich west bremer radio west bremer radio studio
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Researchers find a way to fight farming pests

        premium_icon Researchers find a way to fight farming pests

        News New hope in fight against family of farming pests

        • 18th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
        Ipswich school’s expanded focus on excellence

        premium_icon Ipswich school’s expanded focus on excellence

        Sport Winning A-League coach keeps football program kicking on.

        • 18th Jun 2020 4:45 PM
        How teenagers made $70,000 in a month during COVID-19

        premium_icon How teenagers made $70,000 in a month during COVID-19

        Business ‘We are just two good mates... that set out to do something big.'

        Why it took council nearly a decade to make this decision

        premium_icon Why it took council nearly a decade to make this decision

        Council News A shock verdict has been made for a development that’s been idle with no...