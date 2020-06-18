Radio team tunes into city heart

IPSWICH radio station West Bremer Radio is set to take up residence in the new-look CBD next month.

The online station, which has been operating two years, will open a dedicated studio at 156A Brisbane St, which will house an announcer and up to three guests at a time, in addition to a news recording studio and waiting area for guests.

The station broadcasts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a mix of news, sport, information and entertainment with a strictly Ipswich focus.

Station manager Bradley Clarke said the move to the Top of Town was essential for the station’s future.

“To be right in the thick of things, close to City Council, local business and just down the road from the new CBD redevelopment, means we can have the finger on the pulse of Ipswich,” Mr Clarke said.

“It will be so easy for guests to drop in live on shows, and for our presenters to really feel part of the city.”

West Bremer Radio broadcasts 24/7. Each weekday show begins 6am with The Breakky Club fronted by Damien Lee, formerly of the 4BC and ABC.

Former 4BC announcer Olympia Kwitowski hosts Afternoons with Olympia drom noon, while actor and MC Shane Mallory hosts the 3pm drive timeslot.

Danny Hoyland has a Saturday morning program and QT columnist Anthony “Bomber” Breeze hosts the sports coverage.

The team will launch broadcasting from the new facility on July 6.

“This is only the beginning for us,” Mr Clarke said.

“We plan to also put in infrastructure allowing us to connect to other radio networks around Australia so that Ipswich guests on their programs can be in our studio broadcasting to other stations.

“We also plan to broadcast local sport live to air, and develop youth and specialist programming that will cater to all areas of the Ipswich community.”

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the new studio was good news for the city.

“I was so excited to hear that West Bremer Radio were moving to their new location in the top of town,” Ms Howard said.

Their new location brings local news and issues right into the heart of Ipswich. West Bremer Radio really cares about Ipswich locals and the issues that matter most to them, so I am really pleased that they’re in a position to expand to such a great location. It is so important for Ipswich to have its own local radio show that is dedicated to serving our community – and nobody does it like West Bremer Radio.”

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding welcomed West Bremer Radio’s relocation to the city centre was important in providing a strong local voice.

“The media and entertainment landscape is changing almost daily, so it’s great news to see West Bremer Radio setting up in the Ipswich CBD,” Cr Harding said.

“This is good for the Ipswich community, local businesses and the CBD and ensures we’ll have continued access to quality local content that is relevant to Ipswich and its people.”

West Bremer Radio broadcasts online at www.westbremerradio.com.au as well as the West Bremer Radio App available to download for free from the Apple Store or Google Play for Android devices.