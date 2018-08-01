Radio station keeps it local on airwaves

Bradley Clarke from West Bremer Radio broadcasts from his Leichhardt home.

A NEW radio station has launched in Ipswich where everything local is king.

West Bremer Radio went live last month, with breakfast hosts Bradley Clarke and Damien Lee from the University of Southern Queensland.

Bradley is from Brisbane and moved to Ipswich 18 months ago.

"I fell in love with the city instantly,” Mr Clarke, West Bremer Radio station manager, said.

"It's the landscape, it's quiet. It feels rural and I just love it.”

Mr Clarke, 31, decided to do something about his new-found love by establishing a radio station dedicated to highlighting all the wonderful things about living and working in the state's oldest provincial city.

On West Bremer Radio, you'll hear all about new businesses opening, new parks, inspirational Ipswich people - such as Steven Purcell from Goodna Street Life - and other positive news.

Bradley has been in radio for a few years, mostly behind the scenes.

His dream for the radio station, which streams online, is to create competition, while providing shows Ipswich people will enjoy listening to.

"I wanted to create an entertaining, locally-based station that really caters for the residents and business community of greater Ipswich,” he said.

"From Goodna to Grandchester, Marburg to Harrisville, there is something online for everyone.

"I love the immediacy of radio and the music.”

West Bremer Radio features a lively and fun local show, Breakfast Club, from 6am each weekday morning, followed by a relaxed More Music Mornings, Afternoons with John Laird and 12 hours of the Non Stop Music show every night.

Across the day, national news is supplied via Air News Australia, and the station is supported by the QT.

Musically, the station features hits from the '70s through to today.

"If it's local, we want to hear about,” Bradley said.

To listen, head to

westbremerradio.com.au

Listeners can also interact through their social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter.

You can also listen to podcasts of the shows online.