Radio legend shares wisdom with upcoming media students

VETERAN radio personality David Greenwood had a message for aspiring broadcast students looking to crack into the media industry: think laterally and show your passion.

Speaking at Phoenix Radio's 10th Birthday Celebration, the Kix Country General Manager used most of his speech encouraging students to push the boundaries.

"Always try to look at your world continually from the outside because that is where your audience is and where the opportunities will come from," he said at USQ Springfield.

"Having passion for what you do will also play a great part in your success.

"That love for the media industry and your job, supported by your knowledge and experience, will lead you to the top of your professional life."

Community members and distinguished guests joined USQ staff, students and alumni recently to celebrate Phoenix Radio's decade-long milestone.

The event provided a chance to recognise the work of those who have contributed to the success of the student-run radio station and highlight the value of local broadcasting.

Mr Greenwood, who spent the early part of his 57-year radio career at Ipswich station 4IP, said it was an exciting time to be working in the media industry.

"Media today has many forms and for many of the students in this room, you will have the task of grasping the new challenges which face the media world," he said.

"With the introduction of digital and the added individual, social and financial pressures, the time-poor population is seduced with instant information from thousands and thousands of sources.

"The race is on for all of us to adapt and adjust to an entirely new environment because in 10 years from now it will be a media smorgasbord and for many of you (students), it will be created by you."

ABC Radio Brisbane Acting Local Manager Rob Mailer was another guest speaker at the event.

Mr Mailer said he was impressed by the calibre of USQ's Television and Radio students and believed the future of the broadcast industry was in good hands.

"As a manager of a station that has a very active participation with USQ, we're always very impressed by the set of practical skills the students have when they arrive at the ABC," he said.

"They come with a real enthusiasm and a willingness to work, but they also have a very good sense of the media environment which is constantly changing and has strategic challenges.

"I think it's very encouraging and we should all be very positive about the future of the media industry."

USQ alumnus Glen Dinsdale also spoke at the event, while a special presentation was made to Choice, Passion, Life (CPL - formerly Cerebral Palsy League) Springfield for 10 years of broadcasting through Phoenix Radio.

The 24-hour community radio station provides USQ's Television and Radio students the chance to build their broadcasting skills, while working with the local community to produce shows of interest.

People can listen to Phoenix Radio via the TuneIn Radio app by searching Phoenix Radio Online or through Brisbane Youth Radio on 1197 AM or on digital radio.

To learn more about studying Television and Radio at USQ, visit www.usq.edu.au/study/degrees/arts.