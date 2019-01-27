Radio host sacked over prime ministerial c*** mug

CAIRNS radio host Shad Wicker has been sacked from the Southern Cross Austereo stable over an explicit mug and asking Prime Minister Scott Morrison if he peeked at Bill Shorten in the toilets.

The former half of Hit FM's Shad and Carly show was due to wind up his position in Cairns yesterday and move to New South Wales to host a new show on 2GO and Triple M in Gosford.

Cairns Hit FM host Shad Wicka has been fired from his employer Southern Cross Austereo after posing with an explicit mug alongside his co host Carly Portch and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

The Cairns Post understands that career path is no longer available, with station managers furious about the disrespect Mr Wicker showed for prime minister's office.

Southern Cross Austereo's Cairns general manager Richard King sent through a brief statement on behalf of the group.

"Southern Cross Austereo sincerely apologises for the actions of Shad Wicker, host of Cairns Hit Network breakfast show, last Thursday," it said.

"This conduct is not acceptable and does not live up to the social and moral code of conduct that we endorse and expect from all our people.

"We have investigated this matter thoroughly and can confirm appropriate action has been taken."

While his immediate work plans have hit a speed bump, Mr Wicker's side gig as a comedian may benefit from all the media exposure.

The prime minister himself tweeted a photo showing him standing beside Carly Portch and Mr Wicker, seemingly unaware the latter was holding a naughty coffee mug.

The close-up shot of the offending mug. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

It was printed with the letters "UNT" - innocent enough, except when coupled with the C-shaped handle.

Mr Wicker outed himself, posting on his own Instagram along with a super close-up image of the offending receptacle.

The mug antics were just the icing on the cake, with Shad earlier pressing Mr Morrison repeatedly on whether he looked at other men's tallywhackers in the parliamentary latrines.

Here's the full, awkward transcript of that piece of live radio.

SHAD Wicker: I want to know is, and we were having a discussion about this in the office, what's the toilet situation for MPs? Is there like a big group urinal area? You're the PM, does Malcolm give you the keys to the fancy throne? What's the sitch?

PRIME MINISTER: Well there is one in every MPs office.

SHAD: So they've all got their own?

PRIME MINISTER: They do.

SHAD: So there's no joint urinal?

PRIME MINISTER: Well if you're walking around the building, yeah there are those as well. And you can often have a quiet conservation.

SHAD: Is that where some of the secrets are all done?

PRIME MINISTER: There's often the odd chat.

SHAD: Do you ever look?

[Laughter]

PRIME MINISTER: No.

SHAD: Oh everyone has had a look?

PRIME MINISTER: No, no.

SHAD: Just a peek, just a little, even an accidental look.

PRIME MINISTER: I think you're sort of self-revealing there, mate.

SHAD: Has anyone ever looked at you?

PRIME MINISTER: I hope not.

[Laughter]

SHAD: What about Bill Shorten, have you ever …

[Laughter]

PRIME MINISTER: No, we've never actually found ourselves in that situation to the best of my recollection. He's probably as thankful for that as me.

SHAD: Because if you were yelling at each other across the thing and you know, it's kind of like, it almost gives you a little bit of a prop up doesn't it?

It's the ultimate political move, the ultimate power play.

PRIME MINISTER: I think we've got to keep you out of Parliament House.

[Laughter]

And if you do see Shad, cover up.

SHAD: If you see me walking the halls of Canberra, I'm having a look. Go to the cubicle.

It turns out it was not the only time Shad and Carly have pressed the PM on his dunny habits.

Back in September, when Morrison had just stepped into the role, this charming to-and-fro went down.

CARLY: Where is the weirdest place you've ever peed?

SHAD: Please say somewhere in Parliament House?

PRIME MINISTER: [LAUGHS]

SHAD: Just on the Speaker's chair.

PRIME MINISTER: I can assure you I have quite conventional habits when it comes to those sorts of things.

CARLY: Even in your uni days?

PRIME MINISTER: Ah, yeah. I've always been pretty conventional I've got to say.

SHAD: So are you a stall boy or a trough kind of man? Are you like … all the mates that are stall boys. They wear it like a badge of honour.

PRIME MINISTER: [LAUGHS] No no. I take the option that's available.

Mr Wicker did not wish to comment.