Caller dishes X-rated details on Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins

An anonymous radio caller has revealed intimate details about Nick Cummins, aka the Honey Badger.

An anonymous radio caller has revealed intimate details about Nick Cummins, aka the Honey Badger.

THE two dozen women vying for The Bachelor's heart will be listening out for any little pieces of information they can get about the new suitor, Nick Cummins - and thanks to an anonymous radio caller, we've got a doozy.

Earlier today, a woman called Lucy rang up the Kyle and Jackie O show to reveal her best friend had once hooked up with the Wallabies star - and that she'd shared all the intimate details.

"Let's just say that he is not little down there," she told the hosts, adding that it was "like blown out of the water big".

Kyle was quick to probe for further clarification, asking: "He's got a massive schlong, is that what you're saying?"

"Massive c**k, but selfish ... didn't finish her off," the woman replied. "She was maybe just a bit underwhelmed with what you could do with a weapon like that ... If you are given a gift from God like that, surely it's your obligation to know how to use it?"

It's understood Cummins, nicknamed 'the Honey Badger', 30, beat the likes of Jason Dundas and ex-Bachelorette contestant Cameron Cranley to be named this season's Bachelor.

Channel Ten confirmed his selection on Wednesday night, following days of speculation.

The network listed a plethora of reasons in a press release as to why they selected the atypical type as their leading man.

"Physically striking, successful and smart, the sporting talent of this wild-haired winger, Nick's wicked sense of humour and his distinctive, witty one-liners have made him a hero, both on and off the field," the statement said.

Cummins said he was "really looking forward to throwing everything at this opportunity" to finding the one.

"The past 10 or so years has been on the road playing rugby or working on my projects, so I'm very excited to be part of a show that is centred around love and good times."

He's the first high-profile man to take on the role, following in the highly successful footsteps of Sophie Monk as last season's Bachelorette.