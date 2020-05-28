RACQ’s tip on how low petrol will go this time

Amanda Morey filling up with E10, for 91.9 cents per litre. The RACQ has warned not to expect prices to drop to previous lows. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Amanda Morey filling up with E10, for 91.9 cents per litre. The RACQ has warned not to expect prices to drop to previous lows. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Bowser prices in the Ipswich area, parts of Logan and Moreton have dipped below $1 a litre once again but the RACQ is warning motorists not to expect to see 85 cents signs this time.

The average price of unleaded in Brisbane is now 104.7cpl, with the Gold Coast a bit lower on 103.2cpl.

But RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie it was unlikely prices would go below 90cpl by the time the bottom of the cycle hits this time.

She also urged motorists to delay filling up for as long as they could, with fuel falling almost every day now.

"While prices won't fall as low during this cycle due to a higher global oil price, there will still be plenty of unleaded petrol for below 100cpl," Ms Ritchie said.

"Some fuel companies on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane's southwestern suburbs have already dropped prices below 100cpl and in the next few days we hope to see more retailers do the same.

"This is great news for motorists because this time around more of us will be able to take advantage of the cheap fuel, as travel restrictions are being lifted and we're able to drive further and more frequently to school and work.

"If you're filling up today in Brisbane or on the Gold Coast, aim for 102cpl or less. If you're in Ipswich, aim for 103cpl or less.

"We did see the average ULP price dip below 100cpl briefly in 2008 and 2016, but we haven't seen prices consistently this low since 2005."

Ms Ritchie said Sunshine Coast motorists should delay filling up the tank for a few more days, as prices would fall further and had not reached the cheap phase yet.

"We expect the Sunshine Coast to enter the cheap phase late this week of early next week, so hold off filling the tank a little longer if you can," she said.

"No matter where you are in the south east, make sure you're using apps like the RACQ Fair Fuel Finder to help you fill up for the best price possible.

"Filling up for the cheapest price can save you hundreds of dollars every year, it also helps drive competition in your area."

Originally published as RACQ's tip on how low petrol will go this time