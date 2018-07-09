RACQ's call to shun fuel retailers 'ripping us off'

THE State's peak motoring body has called out fuel retailers for ripping off Queensland drivers after new data revealed indicative diesel retail margins had jumped 40 per cent in just two months.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the Club's June fuel price report revealed the average cost of diesel in Brisbane was 4.2 cents per litre (cpl) higher than in May.

"With an average of 156.cpl in June, drivers of diesel cars in Brisbane are paying through the nose," Ms Ross said.

"It's outrageous to see indictive retail margins have jumped to more than 18cpl - even with instability in the global oil price, there's just no good reason for these high diesel prices."

Ms Ross said diesel drivers across regional Queensland had also been hit at the hip pocket.

"It's not just isolated to the south east, our data shows regional motorists also copped a hike of 4.2cpl in the average diesel price compared with last month," she said.

Ms Ross said the report revealed Biloela drivers paid the most in the State for diesel, with drivers slugged 159.7cpl, on average.

"There's no reason for prices to be this high so we'd urge drivers to only fill up at servos offering fair prices and shun the retailers ripping us off," she said.

"Motorists should visit RACQ's Fair Fuel website to find out where the best deals."

Read RACQ's June fuel price report here.

Queensland diesel averages - June 2018: