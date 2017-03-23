RACQ WARNING: Lock up your Commodore

IPSWICH drivers who own a Holden Commodore are most at risk of having their vehicle stolen, according to insurance figures released by the state's peak motoring body.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said Holden Commodore models made up eight of the top 10 most stolen makes of car in the last three years in Queensland.

"The 2003 and 2007 models topped the list with 19 of each stolen, with Commodores produced every year from 2001-2010 appearing in the top 20," she said.

"Toyotas fill out the top 10 with 1998 Landcruisers and 2006 Hiluxs also a popular target for thieves.

"Interestingly, neutral colours appear to be the preference of thieves with white and silver cars topping the list of claims."

Ms Smith said the top five worst suburbs in Queensland for car thefts was in Kirwan, Southport, Caboolture, Forest Lake and Burleigh Heads.

"Regardless of whether you live in these areas, these statistics should serve as a warning about the importance of vehicle security," she said.

"There are some simple ways Queenslanders can protect their vehicles and reduce the risk of theft.

"Park somewhere secure, in a well-lit area where possible and don't tempt thieves by keeping valuables in your car where they can easily be spotted."

Top 10 most stolen cars in Queensland*:

2003 Holden Commodore 2007 Holden Commodore 2004 Holden Commodore 2005 Holden Commodore 1998 Toyota Landcruiser 2008 Holden Commodore 2010 Holden Commodore 2002 Holden Commodore 2006 Holden Commodore 2006 Toyota Hilux.

*From 1 January 2014 to 31 December 2016