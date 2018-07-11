Menu
Easter traffic congestion on the Bruce Highway at Glenview on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lachie Millard
News

Queensland’s most ‘unroadworthy roads’

by Sophie Chirgwin
11th Jul 2018 7:58 AM

QUEENSLAND'S peak motoring body has exposed the Bruce Highway as the Sunshine State's worst road, along with nine other "unroadworthy roads" in a new survey.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said this year's survey attracted 1643 responses with more than 600 substandard roads nominated.

"The Bruce has been on RACQ's priority list for years, and drivers agree, rating the highway Queensland's most unroadworthy road," Ms Ross said.

"Motorists raised a number of issues along the 1600 kilometre route, from congestion in the southeast, to flooding risks and rough surfaces in the central Queensland section."

Heavy rain and flooding causes major issues in north Queensland, like this section of the Bruce Highway at Cardwell between Townsville and Cairns.
Ms Ross said while drivers believe the Bruce Highway is Queensland's worst road, the number of problems identified has decreased likely due to the $8.5 billion upgrade program rolled out since 2013.

RACQ will use the survey results to inform its future infrastructure funding priorities.

"Sixty per cent of respondents called out the condition of road surfaces and nearly half said narrow lanes or poor road shoulders were the main issues on local roads," she said.

"We'll be sending the results of this survey to State and Local Governments - Queensland drivers have spoken and now we need action."

 

TOP 10 'UNROADWORTHY ROADS'

1. Bruce Highway (94 responses)

2. Alma Rd, Dakabin (81 responses)

3. Mount Lindesay Highway (70 responses)

4. Kennedy Highway (64 responses)

5. Henry Rd, Griffin (50 responses) - tied for fifth

5. Pacific Motorway (50 responses) - tied for fifth

7. Foxwell Rd, Coomera (27 responses)

8. Yawalpah Rd, Pimpama (25 responses)

9. Ipswich Boonah Rd (23 responses)

10. D'Aguilar Highway (18 responses)

