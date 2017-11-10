RACQ: Fill up now before fuel prices spike to two-year high

THE state's peak motoring body is warning drivers to fill their fuel tanks before prices spike to an expected two-year high next week.



The southeast, including Ipswich, is at the bottom of the price cycle, and while unleaded prices have not fallen as low as they did in previous cycles, now is still the best time to buy.

The RACQ's Renee Smith said the price cycle would be shorter than usual.



"In recent years the price cycle in southeast Queensland has lasted four or five weeks, however today it's day 22 and prices could rise by next week," Ms Smith said.



"With some servos selling at or below wholesale, we know these low prices won't last for long.



"The cost of fuel can jump by more than 20 cents per litre when we enter the peak of the price cycle and due to increases in the cost of oil that may push the average ULP price to about 145cpl, which we haven't seen since in the south east since August 2015.



"With families trying to save money as we head into Christmas, we're urging motorists to fill up as soon as possible to avoid handing over too much cash to greedy fuel retailers."



Ms Smith said it was vital motorists shopped around before filling up.



"We need to reward service stations selling fuel at a fair price, by shunning those who are overcharging," she said.



Ipswich drivers are paying on average 129.7c a litre for unleaded, while in Moreton Bay it was 128c. Average prices are higher in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

