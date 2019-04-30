RACQ demands funding for dire Ipswich highway

Cars can be stuck waiting for hours on the Cunningham Hwy after a crash.

Cars can be stuck waiting for hours on the Cunningham Hwy after a crash. Navarone Farrell

RACQ has put the Cunningham Hwy at the top of its political agenda and urged the next federal government to commit cash to much needed work in the Ipswich area.

Club Head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael said the next Government should fund projects in the south and west Brisbane area such as the Cunningham and Mount Lindesay highway upgrades and push for a new passenger rail corridor.

"Drivers in the growing Logan and Ipswich regions know just how much work needs to be done to reduce the traffic and road safety issues we're seeing,” Dr Michael said.

"Congestion is so bad on the Mount Lindesay Highway that it's down to just 28km/h in the morning peak.

"We need extra lanes on the Mount Lindesay Highway, between Browns Plains and Jimboomba.

"On the Mount Lindesay and the Cunningham highways we want to see other low cost, high benefit safety treatments like removing roadside hazards, improving intersections, and installing safety barriers, wide centre line treatments and overtaking lanes.

"We also need to see the Salisbury to Beaudesert passenger rail corridor investigated. It could give locals a public transport alternative to the Mount Lindesay Highway, reducing congestion by providing passengers a rail connection to Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"Investment in these projects won't only help save lives, they'll change the livelihoods of southern Queenslanders for the better.”

Dr Michael said the Federal and State Governments also needed to work together to ensure infrastructure projects were not delayed by being caught in middle of funding disputes.

"Last year, more than 250 people died on Queensland roads with many more seriously injured. Road safety is not a partisan issue - it's one that continues to claim lives and has ripple effects on families and communities. We need to see our pollies step up on this.”