Racing ‘Jet’ finds best on Ipswich track

DOGWATCH

IPSWICH’S in-form greyhound is undoubtedly John Catton’s Jaydo’s Jet, who has exploded with four straight wins at the track.

Beforehand, he was a 13 start maiden.

Catton had been running the dog in 520 metre maidens at Albion Park.

Despite running good races, Jaydo’s Jet would always find one better on the day leaving a frustrated trainer searching for answers knowing the dog’s ability.

For the first time in his career, he brought him to the sprint trip at Ipswich. In the matter of two weeks, he had two wins both under 25 seconds. He looked like a chiselled veteran.

He followed that up with a gritty with from box eight, displaying some great determination and turn of foot to run them down late for three on the bounce.

Naturally the dog’s confidence was at an all-time high.

Greyhound Jaydo's Jet. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Given the run home of his last win, Catton decided to brave the 520 again, meeting the likes of Final Plea and Flying Jet, sub 30.5 winners around the track last Saturday night.

The dog didn’t care who he was racing though as he jumped on the bunny and held a brave Flying Jet at bay for a 30.63 win.

Catton said he had no plans of leaving Ipswich anytime soon. The dog is only two and with plenty of grades to go through he said he’d be mad to take the dog away from his new home.

Oshyer unearths young stayer

NORTHERN Rivers trainer John Dart sent Mahogany Row to Allan Oshyer after five starts over the 520 metres and told him the dog was a stayer. Dart didn’t miss the mark.

Since being with Ohsyer off a four-month spell, the dog ran a strong third over the unsuitable 520 metres before taking on the 630 at Ipswich a fortnight ago.

The breaks didn’t go his way that night and he ran a gallant third. However, he produced a huge run from box eight to record win number two last Saturday at the track and trip.

Miss Imperious, the favourite, led easily around the first turn. In a few strides the youngster took over not slowing down once he found the top a quick 37.5 winner.

Watch out for him over the 630 in the coming weeks and Oshyer looks to build him up to Albion Park Group races.

Heilbronn enjoys More ground

MATT Heilbronn’s More had been a frustrating case for the trainer, putting together several eye-catching runs over the 431 trip where he made up a massive amount of ground down the back only to run into a place.

It was clear the dog needed more ground. At the second time of asking, he showed what he was capable of winning his maiden over the 520 last Saturday night.

Shuffled back to last, early things looked bleak before the dog shot the gap up the back straight exploding into the last corner for a three length win. The most exciting aspect was an 11.74 run home. That will be no more 431 metres for More.

Ricolina Girl rallies from last

BRENT Kline’s Ricolina Girl produced a stunning last to first performance to with her fifth grade 520 metres on the May 19 card, running 30.73 in the process.

The bitch has been in the form of her career the last couple of months establishing herself as a Thursday night Albion Park chaser. But it’s been at Ipswich where she’s really excelled making it all the way to Free For All company before she dropped back to a fifth grade.

Her racing pattern generally sees her safely away midfield and when in striking distance finishes the best. But she looked far from in range when she was beaten for early pace by the entire field from box seven sitting a clear last around the first bend.

One of her strongest assets is her railing ability, even from last she was able to find the fence and track into the race down the back. Getting into second approaching the home turn, she was still a mile off Mini Sox but didn’t deviate from the rail to go home a two length winner.

Kline backed her up four days later in a strong fifth grade heat last Saturday night where she was far from disgraced after another tardy beginning.

She found all sorts of trouble from the squeeze box and from last rattled home into fourth, behind the very handy Mrs Sing.

If Kline can draw the rail with Ricolina Girl anytime soon, get on because she’ll run you a huge race.

O’Reilly’s welcome double

TRAINER and Ipswich committee member Peter O’Reilly enjoyed a fruitful 40 minutes in races seven and eight recently. Flying Jet and Dark Zorro gave the trainer a race to race double.

O’Reilly has been vocal about Flying Jet since he ran third in this year’s Group Three Vince Curr. He wasn’t wrong. The dog has won an additional four with a litany of placings since the February Series.

Known early days for his ability to ping the lids get to the front and hold on, Flying Jet has maintained his box manners while adding more strings to his bow, not having to lead to win over the 520.

Tuesday was a clear example when he sat three wide at the first turn, but avoided trouble and gunned down leading trio Split Sound and Good Vibrations.

Flying Jet almost backed it up with another win last Saturday night, beaten a length by Ipswich’s in-form chaser Jaydo’s Jet. Any time O’Reilly turns him out on his home track, he’s a real hope.

Dark Zorro, a four-time winner at the track and trip over the 431 metres, went up a $6 quote in the Mixed 3/4 sprint age. Dark Zorro gave any punters that got on an easy watch clearing them by three lengths on the first turn and never looked like getting beaten.

It was the two-year old’s sixth win at start 20, boasting a brilliant record from low draws at the 431 boxes.

Chandler’s chaser Paws on pace

IT’S flying Friday’s at Ipswich each week with the club consistently getting six races over the 288 metre short trip.

A debutant last week put his name up in lights as one to watch. Craig Chandler’s Paw It On produced a 16.82 best of the day, winning his maiden by seven lengths.

Punter’s clearly cottoned on to the son of Dyna Double One’s ability, the dog jumping in the red at $1.85 from the red box one and he didn’t disappoint.

Despite a slight misstep out of the lids, he mustered quickly to be first to the rail where he really opened up handling the corner like a veteran doing his best work late.

It is always interesting to see when trainers take the step up to the 431 metres if at all. There have been a number of dogs who have gone sub 17 jumped straight to the longer trip and struggled.

Paw it On will likely get another chance to run time over the shorts, but keep him safe if he does step up.

Auction series champion back winning

ROBERT Jacobsen’s He’s a Minstrel was a surprise winner of the Ipswich Auction Sprint Series early this year. Coming into the event, he was well credentialed over the 520 trip but made the series his own.

The dog has gone off the boil a little since, with just one win to his name until he won first up from a spell last Friday. From box two the same draw, he won the $21,000 final from.

The dog still boasts an imposing record five wins, five placings from 14 starts.

Expect Jacobsen to build him back up over the sprint trip in the weeks to come.