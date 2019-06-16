Menu
Wayne Patch and Stirling Hinchcliffe during the presentation ceremony of the Ipswich Cup on Saturday.
News

Racing in Ipswich secured for 'decades'

Lachlan Mcivor
by
16th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of racing in Ipswich will be secured for "decades and decades” to come after it was announced the original plan for the Bundamba Racecourse's multi-million dollar refurbishment would go ahead.

Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch welcomed Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to the Ipswich Cup 2019 just a few days after he had his decision to deliver the redevelopment public.

"That was the best news we've had in a very long time,” Mr Patch said.

"It places us in a position of certainty where we know exactly the future of the next 12 months of the construction phase.

"It will secure the future of the club for decades and decades.”

The news added an extra level to the Cup Day festivitiesfollowing a successful cup day.

"It puts us in good stead for profit for the year and ability to carry on for another 12 months,” he said.

