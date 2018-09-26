Top harness racing driver fronts perjury charge

He was all smiles as he hopped in the car. (AAP Image/Darren England)

He was all smiles as he hopped in the car. (AAP Image/Darren England)

ONE of the state's most sought after harness racing drivers has faced court charged with perjury after being accused of lying in a Queensland Racing Integrity Commission coercive hearing.

Hatton Vale man Mathew Peter Neilson, 36, was the first person ever charged with perjury in relation to the commission's coercive hearing powers.

Mr Neilson was charged last week and faced a Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning for a brief appearance in which his lawyer asked for his case to be adjourned for a committal mention next month.

Court documents allege Neilson, who has also previously been charged with match fixing, knowingly gave false testimony in a December 2016 coercive hearing that he was unaware of match fixing conduct.

He was all smiles as he hopped in the car. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Neilson is known as one of the state's most sought after freelance drivers, finishing third in the 2016/17 premiership.

During that year, he drove horses that brought in more than $800,000 in prize money.

The previous year he brought in more than $1 million.