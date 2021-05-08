Racing back with benchmark never to be repeated

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

AS an extra to the Merry Month of May’s three TAB trot meetings, at long last we have a return to genuine racing, as opposed to exhibitions, at the Marburg Show on Saturday.

The event comprises two heats and a final, all three to be run in a two hour window from 3pm to 5pm and all supported by bulk mini-trotters.

It’s a far cry from the days of Kylie Rasmussen, who set a benchmark, unlikely ever to be beaten.

With no heats on the day, Rasmussen went around in all 11 finals programmed and drove the winner on each and every occasion.

It was an incredible performance.

Show racing was once the backbone of harness in Queensland and the annual event the high point of the country calendar.

One oversight 20 years back lost the sulky sitters their most valuable advertising asset.

As is always the case, it has proved most difficult to restore.



Marburg record re-set twice

IN my 57 years of hands-on involvement, we have seen much increase in the speed of the Standardbred.

In the early 1960’s, the mark of excellence was to win a race in a mile rate of 2:10.0 or faster.

Better track design and geometry, improved pedigrees, often based on the practice of “breeding back into the herd”, the introduction of the mobile barrier, and changes in the way races are run, have seen the line in the sand, now set at about 1.55.0.

All these factors, based on our obsession with “speed, speed and more speed” came together at Marburg last Sunday, when a new track record for the 1850 metre distance was set and re-set in the span of two hours and 33 minutes.

Trainer Kay Crone had just that short time to enjoy bragging rights for the un-hobbled pacer Dollar Bill, which recorded a blistering 1:56.6 in Race 4 having 26 metres to spare at the judge.

Lo and behold, Islas Joy - trained by the Lord Mayor of Fernvale Darrell Graham - came out in the last race and ripped half a second off the so recently established mark.

Talk about fleeting glory.

For the driver it would be a bag of equally rich emotions as rising star Angus Garrard drove both the record breakers.

Terrific track benefits

ON the crest of the speed wave, the Marburg Club and track curator John Ballin, have to take some credit for consistently producing a track which performs consistently well, regardless of weather conditions.

Who said fast times could not be posted on 700 metre tracks?

Marburg has invested wisely in the last several years on its racing surface, using only a single product, crusher dust from the Boral Quarry at Peak Crossing.

Secondly, sending Ballin to a track seminar conducted at Tabcorp Park, Melton, in Victoria, Ballin picked up much useful information at this one day school and has applied it to his efforts back home.

The Marburg club, its fanbase and Queensland harness generally, have reaped the benefits.

Racing spirit lives on

ON a day for newsworthy events, in a sport whose administrator’s policies are firmly biased towards the young, veteran John Stariha turned current thinking on its head.

He owned, trained and reined Magicol Ideal to a narrow victory in race 6.

Stariha is hale and hearty at 82 years of age.

Through a long hobbyist career, he is still turning out his horses super fit and ready for the task ahead.

One of the great things about harness racing participation is that, health permitting, it can be a long term and successful love affair.

Stariha has another year to go to surpass local identity Kenny Parker, who was 83 when he last greeted the judge at Redcliffe some years back.

Parker was there, in his usual seat, no longer physically able to take part, but with spirit strong as ever and just enjoying the action.

There’s something to be said for a sport like harness. Something good.

Marburg review

Race 1: FORGIVE ME Paul Diebert, SIR HASZEM Peter Greig, TIM STAR. Trent Moffat.

Mgns 13.8m x 13.5m M/r 2:01.2



Race 2: PAGEANTRY Lachie Manzelmann, MELTON MAX GENTLE Taleah McMullen, TICK OF THE CLOCK Hayden Barnes.

Mgns 1.7m x 2.8m M/r 2:02.2.



Race 3: AURORA ROSE Peter Greig, CLARES FOOL Hayden Barnes, THREE MACHS Narissa McMullen.

Mgns HD x 1.7m M/r 2:00.6



Race 4: DOLLAR BILL Angus Garrard, COBBLER LANE. Justin Elkins, NIGHT NINJA Ben Aldons.

Mgns 26m x 2.00m M/r 1:56.6.



Race 5: DANCING IN AMERICA Angus Garrard, MISS MIA. Peter Greig.

LA PISTOLA. Shane Graham.

Mgns 5.7m x HF Neck. M/r 2:03.4



Race 6: MAGICOL IDEAL John Stariha, OUR BELLA LUCIA Shane Graham, SCHEU CREEK Errol Cain.

Mgns HF HD x NK M/r 1:58.8



Race 7: JEWEL OF PEAK Dani Veivers, GROOVY MISS ANNIE Peter Greig, KENDYS BUTTERFLY Shane Graham.

Mgns 4.3m x 13m M/r 1:58.1



Race 8: ISLAS JOY Angus Garrard, MISTER HART Zac Chappenden, WITH AUTHORITY Taleah McMullen.

Mgns 6.6m x 10.1m M/r 1:56.1.

Honour board

THE drivers board was again another McMullen whitewash. Pete got home on seven occasions with Dani Veivers (nee McMullen) racking up a solid four wins.

The trainers, after we have counted up Chantal Turpin’s five winners, were ore evenly distributed. Ron Sallis took home three. Mark Rees, Darrell Graham and Peter Greig landed two apiece.

Most pleasing was David McKenzie, driving for Ben Battle, successful with Calculated Risk at Redcliffe last Wednesday night.



Albion Park, April 30: Vienna Boy (Justin Elkins for Charlie Cini); Big Wheels (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Delightful Reason (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Its Mr Clooney (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Perfect Feeling (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Princess Faith (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, May 1: Maywyns Best (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Tactical Response (Dani Veivers for Steve Cini); Adam Crocker (Pete McMullen for Chantal turpin); B Mac C (Taleah Mcmullen for John McMullen).

Marburg, May 3: Forgive Me (Paul Diebert for Peter Greig); Pageantry (Lachie Manzelmann for Lacey Hinze); Aurora Rose (Peter Greig); Dollar Bill (Angus Garrard for Kay Crone); Dancing in America (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham); Jewel Of Peak (Dani Veivers for Mark Rees); Islas Joy (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham).

Albion Park, May 4: Delightful Reason (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Atomic Bombshell (Dani Veivers for Mark Rees).

Redcliffe, May 5: Hot Embers (Justin Elkins for Ron Sallis); Calculated Risk (David McKenzie for Ben Battle).

Redcliffe, May 6: Typhoon Torque (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); The Midnight Rambler (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Ima Birubi Boy (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers); Apache Whitesox (Matt Elkins for Vic Frost).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 1-8: Speedy Dominic (N McMullen) and Clintal Do (A Sanderson).

R2: E/w 8: Handsome Hero (A Sanderson).

R3: Quinella 1-4: Paravani (M Elkins) and B Mac C (T Lethaby).

R4: Box trifecta 4-6-8: Ragnarr (N McMullen)-Mach Le More (S Graham)-Nimah Franco (G Dixon).

R5: box trifecta 2-4-5: Golightly (Shane Graham)-Our Megastar (John Mccarthy)-Gleneagle Warrior (A Sanderson).

R6: Quinella 1-7: Ima Sportstar (Shane Graham) and Blacks A Dance (P McMullen).

R7: Box trifecta 1-6-7: Twentyeight Black (N McMullen)-LL Cool J (N Dawson)-Admiral Bronski (L Cain).

R8: E/w 4: Lilymadimac (S Graham).

R9: Chasing Great (G Dixon) and Flingitwingit (R Thurlow).

R10: Quinella 1-3: Dollar Bill (A Garrard) and Magicol Ideal (J Stariha).