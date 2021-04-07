Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tracey Catherine Miller leaves court after pleading guilty to assaulting a former neighbour.
Tracey Catherine Miller leaves court after pleading guilty to assaulting a former neighbour.
News

‘Racial taunts’ behind mum’s violent reaction

Ross Irby
7th Apr 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MUM who claimed to have suffered years of verbal abuse and racist taunts from neighbours said she snapped before assaulting one of her alleged tormentors.

“I’m over your f***ing mouth,” Tracey Miller was said to have yelled as she gave chase across an Ipswich street, delivering a series of punches to the back of a fleeing woman’s head.

Her violent outburst landed Miller before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Tracey Catherine Miller, 40, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault on February 7.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said Miller was reported as saying she was “over you threatening us, over your f***ing mouth” as she ran after the complainant.

The woman told police she felt two punches to the back of her head and one to her right ear, and was also struck on the nose.

She reported feeling pain and blurred vision.

The incident was captured on Safe City cameras and police later interviewed Miller at Springfield police station.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Miller told police there had been a four-year dispute between her and the complainant, who she alleged had taunted her with racial slurs.

Mr Hoskin said a police document showed the complainant had been belligerent with officers and did not initially want to make a formal assault complaint.

He said the incident was out of character for Miller, who was a mother of four children.

“It is unlikely to occur again,” Mr Hoskin said.

“She says they are not there anymore. The Housing Commission has evicted them.”

Magistrate David Shepherd told Miller despite her claims regarding racist remarks, “the use of violence changes nothing”.

“Violence is never the answer,” he said.

Mr Shepherd noted the features of the assault and the context, that it was not a random act.

He ordered Miller to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work.

More Stories

common assault ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

        Premium Content Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

        Rugby League Colourful character and legendary player Tommy Raudonikis has passed away after a long battle with illness.

        • 7th Apr 2021 9:54 AM
        When predators strike: Child murders that shocked Queensland

        Premium Content When predators strike: Child murders that shocked Queensland

        News A look at the worst crimes committed against children, including those that remain...

        Motorsport stars to headline new Ipswich event

        Premium Content Motorsport stars to headline new Ipswich event

        News Aussie motorsport stars, including the legendary Craig Lowndes, will headline the...

        Rising star displays skill as Jets prepare for next threat

        Premium Content Rising star displays skill as Jets prepare for next threat

        Rugby League Former Ipswich Grammar School student Walker like a veteran making Roosters NRL...

        • 7th Apr 2021 10:00 AM