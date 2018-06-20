Raceway concerns dismissed as Supercars prepare for Ipswich

UPGRADES to safety will be finished and the circuit will be ready by the time Supercars hit the track next month.

After months of negotiations between the Ipswich City Council, Queensland Raceway and Supercars, next month's event is expected to go off without a hitch.

Supercars' spokesman Cole Hitchcock said the category was looking forward to returning to Ipswich.

"The people of Ipswich always embrace us, they love their Supercars and we are well on track for a big crowd once again," he said. "The circuit has been working hard on the upgrades and the facility is good for spectators and families to have a relaxed day out."

Last month the council signed off on required upgrades to enable Supercars to race at the venue in 2018 and 2019. Supercars has raced at the venue since it opened in 1999, but future events have been contingent on works to achieve the necessary Confederation of Australian Motorsport safety standards.

Upgrades would have been encompassed within the broader, 10-year Ipswich Motorsport Park project, which was shelved after the election of Mayor Andrew Antoniolli last year.

Mr Hitchcock said it would be a weekend of diverse racing.

"The on-track line-up is one of the best and most varied we have seen with Formula 4, the ECB SuperUtes Series for the first time, Khumo Touring Cars and Aussie Racers," he said.

"We are bringing back the Super Track Walk once again after its overwhelming success of last year and merchandise alley will be bigger than ever.

"The drivers will also be around as always for autographs and chatting with the fans. It will be a big weekend as always."

The SuperSprint will be held July 20 and 22.

Queensland Raceway is the test track for Supercars squads DJR Team Penske, Triple Eight, Tekno Autosports and Matt Stone Racing.