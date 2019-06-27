Raceview rooftop siege ends in court date

IPSWICH has beared witness to its second rooftop siege in less than a week, with a man being charged following an incident in Raceview overnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said about 11.20pm last night police were called to Zoe Court, Raceview following reports of a man on a roof.

Upon arrival, police found a 28-year-old man on the roof who refused to come down.

A police negotiator was called to the scene and after 2.5 hours, the man was assisted by police down from the roof.

A 28-year-old Moorooka man has been charged with two counts of trespass and one count each of unregulated high-risk activities, wilful damage and obstruct police.

He will appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court later today.