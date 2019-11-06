Races descend into debauchery after Cup

It happens about the same time at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day every year. After Race 7 has been run, shoes are shed and the drunken debauchery starts to unfold.

A far cry from the polished looks from this morning and Melbourne Cup race day glam, the ties have come off and heels are in hands as the antics from the race that stops a nation shift.

From women pretending to throw up in bins to men wrestling like school boys, revellers were in full swing at Flemington yesterday evening.

A woman pretends to vomit into a bin. Charming. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

Someone’s had a big day. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

A really big day. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

While last year's event saw punters party in the rain, sunny weather provided the perfect atmosphere for revellers this year.

More than 81,000 people packed Flemington, down on last year's figure of 83,471.

As thousands made their way from the racetrack, many were hit with a snag.

The Uber app was reportedly not operating for racegoers due to a technical fault.

This lady didn’t pick a winner.

The Cup revelry kicked up a gear in the afternoon. Picture: taylorjademaree/Instagram

A high police presence did nothing to halt the good times. Picture: taylorjademaree/Instagram

Who needs a picnic blanket when you can have wine on the floor? Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

Ouch, those high heels can be painful. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

Last week police were reminding all punters to celebrate safely and responsibly.

"Police and Protective Services Officers will be proactively patrolling public transport, roads, and both the public and corporate areas inside the racecourse," Superintendent Therese Fitzgerald said.

"We're there to keep you safe and ensure a small minority don't spoil what is a great week of sport and celebrations for others.

"Expect to see large numbers of police focused on preventing and detecting any anti-social and criminal behaviour."

Police arrested only six people at Flemington Racecourse today - four for being drunk, one for drug possession and another on an outstanding warrant.

At least the shoes are still on. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

A couple embrace at Flemington after the big race. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

Some racegoers were too tired ot stand by the end of it. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Anyone for dancing? (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Three at once! (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

A couple enjoy a cheeky kiss at Flemington. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

Can’t get an Uber? This is another way to get home. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour