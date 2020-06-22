Menu
Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Horses

Racegoers to wait longer due to turf club concerns

David Lems
22nd Jun 2020 5:10 PM
IPSWICH Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch has cautiously welcomed Racing Queensland's hopes of increasing participants at future race meetings.

However, the experienced administrator has concerns given the club's current accessibility at Bundamba.

Patch said allowing members, owners and the general public back under a Racing Queensland COVID-19 Safe Plan by Queensland Health was a positive proposal. But he said it was currently impractical under remaining restrictions and a partial construction zone to open to 20 patrons.

Patch said the Ipswich Turf Club would delay opening up the facility until stage three restrictions are eased.

"It's unmanageable to have any patrons other than essential participants and staff at the track," Patch said.

"Our stalls and surrounding areas are under construction resulting in limited accessibility.

"We are working towards welcoming more patrons back on the 18th July, which should be the first meeting in line with the current stage three Road Map."

