Racegoers dressed for success deserve to be remembered

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

SOMETIMES we look inwards too much and miss important events.

Two such events were the passing of Gold Coast identity Gordon Bentley, proprietor of “Blue Diamond Limousines” and his partner Merrell Miller.

Gordon was involved in harness as a part-owner in numerous Rocklea winners trained by Jimmy Retchless and Paul Fleming.

All these appeared in the racebook under the name of Merrell Miller.

In a brief stint as trainer of the Bentley-Miller pacers, from 2005 to late 2008, Gordon enjoyed considerable success, racing mainly at Albion Park.

His best representatives were Rollercoaster Road (14 wins) and Laguna Seca (11 wins), with Hidden Comfort (three wins) rounding out the trips to Victory Lane.

The best of the Retchless-Fleming era was Kiwi Coming which notched up 18 wins from Rocklea to Albion Park and all points along the way.

Gordon Bentley was, as you might suspect from the “Limousine” connection, a gentleman. He was also a very good trainer.

His personal stats bear this out. Starters: 129. Winners: 28. Seconds: 26. Thirds: 29, for a Bank of $170,137.

Scott Kunde and Gary Whitaker handled most of the driving.

Merrell was lost to us some years back.

It is tradition that ladies dress for the races, and Merrell was no exception.

She rejoiced in two nicknames, “Mrs Gold Coast” and “Christmas Tree”.

Merrell ressed in a colourful and flamboyant fashion.

Both racegoers are sadly missed by the trotgoers of their era.

Marburg worth a Sunday visit

HARNESS is to the fore at Marburg on Sunday with a solid nine race program.

Action starts with the first race at 12:14pm. Gates will be open at 11am.

The first 100 payers through the gate will get a $5 betting voucher to cash with our bookmaker.

Features on the day include mini-trotters, Funny Money Bookie, for those people who like a flutter but really can’t afford to lose.

Heaps of excitement is being provided.

Build a bank for the auction of fancy goods after the last race.

Our “real deal” bookmaker Stephen Anthony will be calling the odds and the race book provides an entry form in the “Pick The Card” competition, which is worth $1950 (share) this week.

The best of burgers, steak sandwiches and other hot specials will be offered, along with home made country desserts, ice cream/coffee and the Battlers Bar.

Exciting harness racing is on the 700 metre Marburg Showground circuit called by Dean Jones.

It’s a great day out.

Admission is adults $5, pensioners and members $3, kids under 16 free.

Racebooks are $3.

New facility open soon

THE TAB facility at Marburg Showground is nearing completion and should be in use in a couple of weeks.

The Marburg Pacing Association (MPA) apologises for the lack of on-course TAB facilities in recent months. However, with COVID-19 requirements and the stringent regulations governing disabled access structures, the time frame has been elastic.

Not long to go is the MPA view.

Honour board

A MAJOR change on the training side of the leaderboard this week with new settler Ryan Veivers (Harrisville) announcing his arrival with four big winners.

Conditions were normal in the driving ranks with the McMullen domination. Pete was successful on six occasions topping Taleah, who got to the post first on four occasions.

Most pleasing was a training duo for Jason Carkeet (Nathan Dawson and Adam Sanderson driving) and Monterey Jack, racking up another victory for Colin Knox (Paul Diebert in the sulky). Ipswich factor: 24/53.

Albion Park, October 30: The Fortunate Son (Narissa McMullen); Larry Lincoln (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Ima Top Tycoon (Taleah McMullen for Ryan Veivers); Sun Safe (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Shesfeelinprecious (Nathan Dawson for Jason Carkeet).

Albion Park, October 31: Midnight Man (Taleah McMullen for Narissa McMullen); Ideal World (Narissa McMullen); King Of The Stars (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Major Fernco (Pete MCMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Redcliffe, November 1: Frost En Ice (Matt Elkins for Vic Frost); Gosling In Flight (Taleah McMullen); Burmach (Justin Elkins for Ron Sallis).

Redcliffe, November 3: Kettering Girl (Lachie Manzelmann for David Rodger); Chump Chop (Pete McMullen for Darren Ebert); Little Change (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer).

Redcliffe, November 4: Highview Freddy (Ben Battle for Ryan Veivers); Always At Night (Ricky Gordon); Kissesforyamisses (Trent Dawson); Shesa Pearler (Pete McMullen for Taleah McMullen).

Albion Park, November 5: Delightful Major (Darrell Grahasm); Notorious (Taleah McMullen for Ryan Veivers); Under The kilt (Jonah Hutchinson for Warren Hinze); Chantrey (Hayden Barnes for Ryan Veivers); Momterey Jack (Paul Diebert for Colin Knox); Crown Mojo (Adam Sanderson for Jason Carkeet).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: box trifecta 1-8-2: Speedy Dominic (N Dawson)-True Confessions (N McMullen)-Convair Hustler (G Dixon).

R2: Quinella 2-7: Casino Tommy (N Dawson) and Jonah Jones (T Dixon).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Ideal World (N McMullen) and Courageous Saint (D Graham).

R4: Box trifecta 186: Paravani (M Elkins)-Cautivar (N McMullen)-Nurburgring (L Weidemann).

R5: Quinella 3-7: Johnny White (S Graham) and Handsome Hero (C Butler).

R6: Quinella 4-8: Girl On The Go (T Dixon) and Madamoiselle Jujon (G Dixon).

R7: Box trifecta 1-6-7: Matau Jess (P McMullen)-One Change (S Graham)-Governor Jujon (G Dixon).

R8: box trifecta 1-2-7: Feel Like Dancin (S Graham)-Vouchers (A Sanderson)-Power Surge (G Dixon).

R9: Box trifecta 1-5-7: Subtle Delight (Z Chappenden)-Fame Assured (T Dixon)-Colt Thirty One (G Dixon).

R10: First four. 10-11-12-13: Majestic Simon (C Turpin)-Northern Muscle (P Diebert)-Wee Man Trouble (A Sanderson) — Our Overanova (G Dixon).

Marburg guide

Tips and comment for the Marburg meeting on Sunday.

Race 1: Tips 3-5-6.

TEACHERS PET: Star driver, strong stable, and easy winner here last meeting.

REDDY FIRE: Form consistent, veteran who would only have to regain a bit of youth.

MAGHERA MAGGIE: Strong stable, top driver, will get a run at some stage.

Race 2: Tips 5-6-3.

CLARES FOOL: Resuming when grinding 2nd here last meeting. Draw is harder here, but should be fitter.

ELLE JAY: Faultless form line, star driver, but has to get off fence when it counts.

VIC HUNTER: Will go forward, and could take a hand.

Race 3: Tips 4-1-7.

CANNAN: Form excellent, and should find a trail from there.

MANOFLISA: Drawn to lead, and will go OK.

VOODOO FELLA: Good 2nd Redcliffe last Sunday. gets nice trail here.

Race 4: Tips 1-3-5.

GOSLING IN FLIGHT: Difficult to see this being beat, has all the credentials.

BEEF CITY STARZZZ: Winner Redcliffe last Tuesday, honest and from top stable.

BONNIES CAM: Very sound form, top stable, star driver, every chance.

Race 5: Tips 1-4-5.

ARMA AUGUSTUS. form improving, top driver and draw gives best chance.

WRITE ABOUT CHELSEA: Form a bit erratic, winner Redcliffe Oct 20 is best recent effort.

MISTER DECORUM: Goes good here, very strong but draw is no help.

Race 6: Tips 3-2-5.

IMA BEACH BABE: Disregard last run, prior form excellent plus star driver.

LIVING GRAND: No form to speak of, watch market.

BEEF CITY BLAZE: Could get a favourable trail from bad draw. would make it a chance.

Race 7: Tips 1-4-3.

ALE ALE KAI: 2nd here btn HFHD last meeting, gets another chance.

MAJORDOIT: 2nd Redcliffe last start, goes good here claim driver.

BURMACH: Found form with win and 3rd at Redcliffe last two.

Race 8: Tips 1-4-5.

JEWEL OF PEAK: Track record holder, and will give them something to chase.

HUNTAWAY: Winner at Redcliffe in fast time last start, go well again.

VIEWBYTHEROCK: Draw ordinary, but can do a tonne of work.

Race 9: Tips 1-2-5.

CAPTAIN COSMONAUT: Gets the lead, which should make all the difference.

GRIZZLY MONTANA: Stable going well, watch market.

MEGA STAR: Form fair, improving after October let-up.