Race to Pixar Cars Pit Stop these school holidays

IT'S every child's dream to meet their favourite Disney character and now they can with a special visit from the Disney Pixar Cars Pit Stop tour at Orion Springfield Central.

The school holiday interactive zone will feature a range of different play areas for children to explore and will include a giant inflatable slide, a scooter race track and pit stop challenge.

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the centre was always on the lookout for exciting activities for Greater Springfield residents and were proud to be the first shopping centre ever in Australia to host the tour.

"Disney Pixar Cars is a much loved family favourite of ours so the Pit Stop tour is an activation that we have been working on bringing to Springfield for some time," Ms Crittenden said.

"Usually the tour is featured only at major racing events so we are excited to be able to offer it free for our community these school holidays.

"The Disney Pixar Cars Pit Stop tour is the largest school holidays activation ever held at Orion Springfield Central and the variety of activities available means that there is something to suit all ages and abilities which is something we are really excited about."

Disney-Pixar Cars is revving up to hit the track at Orion these school holidays.

The Disney Pixar Cars Pit Stop tour will be held in the carpark opposite Orion Lagoon and will run for one week from September 27- October 1. The event is free for all, no bookings are required.

For more information, visit the Orion Springfield Central website or the Facebook event page.

The Disney Pixar Cars Pit Stop tour will feature the following:

Meet & Greet

Mack the Transporter in all of his truck-sized glory, along with race-car star, Lightning McQueen.

Lightening McQueen Inflatable Slide

Have fun as you slide down the Disney Pixar Double Lane slide.

Crazy Eights Track

Race around the track on the new Crazy Either Scooters and learn the tricks of the trade from the pit crew.

Pit Stop Challenge

Get your car ready and compete against others to the finish line.

Maters Workshop - Art & Craft

Make a trophy or colour in your favourite Disney Pixar Cars character.

Racing Centre

Make your own car license and test your skills on the reflex tester.