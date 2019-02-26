Race on for Ipswich Cup tickets

Spectators are glued to the racing at last year's Ipswich Cup meeting.

Spectators are glued to the racing at last year's Ipswich Cup meeting. Cordell Richardson

TURF CHAT

INDIVIDUAL tickets will go on sale shortly for this year's Channel Seven Ipswich Cup.

Patrons will notice a few adjustments but the usual prime places for the biggest party trackside will be on offer.

The Home Turn and Pimm's Lawn Party will continue to be fast sellers with a new area called The Lazy Yak Precinct providing an alternative option.

This area will be located at the Ipswich Racing Museum and grass area adjacent plus provide guests access to the grandstand for trackside views.

For those who normally frequent the "Pig Pen'' the public area will now take in the viewing terrace and lawn trackside providing patrons with a new spot to meet friends.

This year, the club will introduce online ticket sales to our packaged areas. This will include tickets for the Corona Infield Marquee, Pimm's Lawn Party, Home Turn Premium Marquee, The Lazy Yak Precinct and General Admission.

Tickets will go on sale shortly and available at www. ipswichturfclub.com.au.

Follow the Ipswich Turf Club's social media channels @ipswichturfclub to keep up to date with all the action of the 2019 Channel Seven Ipswich Cup.

Or if the Ipswich Cup Infield Festival is your pick of the areas, follow on Facebook @ipswichcupinfieldfestival.

Swichettes raceday

THE club is set to host the annual Swichettes Race Day on Friday.

Now in its fifth year at the club, the day will help raise funds for Ipswich Hospice who provides quality end of life palliative care to terminally ill people and support for their families.

For last minute tickets contact the Swichettes at www. swichettes.co.au

First slab down

THE first half of the concrete slab has been poured for the new events and hospitality facility with preparations underway for the second half due to be poured shortly.

This will make up the ground floor at the Ipswich Turf Club, which will house the jockey's and steward's room in the future.

Next meetings

IPSWICH racing continues this week on Friday then again on March 8, 13 and 29.