Tully, Antoniolli support broader investigation into council

OPEN IT UP: A majority of 58% of Ipswich residents think there should be a broader investigation into Ipswich Council.

A MAJORITY of 58% of Ipswich residents think there should be a broader investigation into Ipswich City Council - and the two councillors in the mayoral race agree.

A Galaxy poll conducted with 509 Ipswich residents asked: "Following the arrest of Paul Pisasale, do you think there should be a broader investigation into the Ipswich City Council?"

In response, 58% said yes, 26% said no and 16% were uncommitted.

A total of 44% of Acting Mayor Paul Tully's supporters said yes, 33% said no and 23% were uncommitted.

Cr Andrew also had 44% of his supporters answer yes, that there should be a broader investigation into the council, with 37% saying no and 19% uncommitted.

Mr Pisasale is facing an extortion charge, two charges of attempting to pervert justice and another two charges after a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation into the former Ipswich mayor.

Cr Antoniolli said he understood why the majority of those polled wanted a broader investigation of the council, and supported their call.

"I do believe there needs to be a broader investigation, particularly into the allegations that have been aired in Parliament by Rob Pyne... and particularly in relation to travel," he said.

"I think that (poll result) speaks volumes to the fact there has been a loss of faith and trust and we really need to re-establish that.

"That is what I would do as a mayor. I have said I would introduce a greater level of transparency so people can feel more confident and have greater faith in working with the council."

Cr Tully said he was not surprised by the results given the topical issues in Ipswich surrounding Mr Pisasale and waste dumping.

"I would welcome any inquiry by the State Government in relation to the processes of the council and the administration of the council," Cr Tully said.

"Whether it involves our administrative or financial processes, I believe they will all stand up to full scrutiny."

Cr Tully said it was important that Ipswich residents were confident in the council's processes and administration.

Galaxy Research managing director David Briggs explained to the QT what he thought was the key point from the poll findings.

"The key point there is that while the majority have said that a broader investigation is required, you will note that with both Tully and Antoniolli supporters it is only 44%," he said.

"That means that the demand for a broader investigation is more strident amongst those unlikely to vote for those two."

Candidate Peter Luxton said he supported the majority of respondents in the poll.

"There is still that (CCC) investigation that is ongoing about the 2016 election and I find that a concern," he said. "If they have nothing to hide, that is fine. We just need to know that it is all clean and above board. Since I have run for mayor, I have always called for a forensic audit of Ipswich council's books to see where the money is going and whether ratepayers are getting value for money, because I think we are falling behind."