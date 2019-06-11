Race on for Ipswich Cup tickets

MANY of the major ticket packages have already sold out for the Ipswich Cup but don't worry there are still great offers available for Saturday's big day.

Ipswich turf club manager Brett Kitching expects there to be more than 4000 people in general admission, bringing the total attendance to more than 24,000.

"The grandstand marquees are sold out, and the marquee at the home turn is also sold out.

"That entire grandstand side will be full, while on the infield the entire front row of marquees is sold out," Mr Kitching said.

So what tickets are still available for purchase?

General admission tickets are still available; they're $20 if you pre purchase and on the day $25 at the gate. Your general admission ticket will give you access to public areas, the track and the after-party and live music.

For those who want to celebrate the day in style, the Corona Infield Festival Marquee offers the entertainment junkies the ultimate experience.

The Corona Infield Festival Marquee provides entry to the race track, a 6-hour premium beverage package, access to the after-party and most importantly access to the popular Infield Festival Party.

The Infield Festival Party will have ARIA chart topping DJ duo Bonka, as part of their 'Focus' Australian Tour.

DJ's Brooklyn, Some Blonde, Rojdar, Noy and many other music artists are also expected to be a part of the Infield Festival Party. Mr Kitching expects the Corona Infield Festival Marquee to sell out fast during the week leading up to the cup.

With a variety of other packages to choose from, we've done the legwork for you to help you with your ticket purchasing decision.

Corona Infield Marquee - Still available

The ultimate experience for those wanting the best of the races, live entertainment and a wide array of beverages.

Price $160

Entry into the race track

Infield DJ entertainment

6-hour beverage package from 11am to 5pm

3-hour standard finger food package

Access to the Channel Seven Ipswich Cup after party

Home Turn Premium Marquee - Sold out

If you love a variety of beverages the Home Turn Premium Marquee is the ticket for you.

Price $175

Entry to the track

6-hour beverage package from 11am to 5pm

3-hour premium finger food package

Basic house poured spirits

Tote facilities

Big screen

Access to the Channel 7 Ipswich Cup after party

The Lazy Yak Precinct - Limited tickets available

A new addition to the races, the Lazy Yak is the perfect area to relax by the grass.

Price $120

Entry to the track

6-hour beverage package from 11am to 5pm

3-hour standard finger food package

Access to the Channel Seven Ipswich Cup after party

Pimm's Lawn Party - Sold out

A popular races package, Pimm's Lawn Party allows you to enjoy acoustic music away from the hustle and bustle of the live action races.

Price $180

Entry to the track

Access to the after party and live band

6-hour beverage package from 11am - 5pm

3-hour premium finger food package

General Admission - Pre purchase $20, on the day $25 at the gate