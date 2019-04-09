Menu
SPEEDY RECOVERY: Lara Whitaker, 2, is in a critical condition after a freak race accident.
Race day to raise funds for injured toddler

Ebony Graveur
9th Apr 2019 10:59 AM

WHAT was meant to be an ordinary midweek race meet has evolved in attempt to help a family supporting their daughter who is in critical condition.

The Lockyer Valley Turf Club is hosting its second midweek race meet for the year on Thursday, with the first race set to get under way after 12.30pm.

Unlike previous meets, the event aims to raise money for the family of a Lockyer Valley toddler badly injured during a race meet at the Redcliffe Harness Racing Club track on March 24.

Lara Whitaker, 2, and members of her family were struck by a pace car's starting boom after it failed to retract.

Club secretary Tannyth Shackell said the LVTC wanted to show support to Lara's family.

"They're friends of mine and everyone knows each other through the racing world," she said.

"We just know it's going to be a long recovery for Lara and any funds we can raise for the family, we will."

The club will provide donation tins throughout the venue to allow people to donate what they can.

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $80,000 for the family, exceeding its $5000 goal.

Entry to the race day costs $10 for adults, $5 for concessions and children under 16 are free.

To support the family through their GoFundMe page, click here.

lara whitaker lockyer valley lockyer valley turf club race day race meet racing
Gatton Star

