Race day honours dad taken too soon

Sisters Holly Stower and Becky Gifford launched the Glen Stower Memorial Race Day in honour of their late dad, who died in 2015 after a 10-month fight with lung cancer.

IPSWICH Turf Club will host a special race day to raise funds for the Cancer Council Queensland on December 15.

Ms Stower said the second annual luncheon event aimed to honour their dad's legacy, while helping other families affected by cancer.

"Becky came up with the idea of doing a fundraiser at the beginning of last year, so we hosted our inaugural event in April 2016, which was just before the 12-month anniversary of dad's death," she said.

"Dad was young, fit and active; on the surface of it all, before he was diagnosed, he seemed so healthy and full of life, although the cancer had probably been in his lungs for a long time.

"It still makes my head spin to think that one week he was working long hours as a builder, surfing, working in the yard, planning trips in his caravan and goofing around with his grandkids, and the next he was dying, imminently."

Last year's event raised $7356 for the cause.

Tickets are $85 per person and this includes race day entry, a race book, three-course meal, drinks and a front-row seat to live races.

To book for the race day phone Ms Gifford on 3282 1500.