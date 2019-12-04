Race day biffo over ‘bogan’ argument

RACE BIFFO: Lewis Hare was fined $2000 for two assaults at the Ipswich Cup.

A COURT has been told how an Ipswich cup reveller saw red when his girlfriend was insulted with a taunt of “bogan bitch”.

The resulting scuffle ended with the woman being struck with a beer bottle.

An Ipswich court heard Ariana Kainuku suffered cuts to her lip and an eyebrow that needed stitches or glue.

The violence erupted at a marquee table during the race day at Ipswich Turf Club, but the court heard the incident was not instigated by the defendant Lewis Hare, who was charged with two separate assaults.

A day at the races has now cost the tradie thousands of dollars.

Lewis James Hare, 27, a roofer from Camira, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to Ariana Gaye Kainuku at the Ipswich Turf Club on Saturday June 15; and assaulting Damon Adams.

Police prosecutor Michael Lee said the injured pair was boyfriend and girlfriend and the offences occurred at the 2019 Ipswich Cup.

He said a dispute started over a marquee table and chairs and although not reserved, had been laid claim to earlier by Hare and his party.

An argument flared between Hare’s partner and Ms Kainuku with disparaging words exchanged.

The court was told Hare, who was holding a beer bottle, asked “what did you f---ng say”, with Ms Kainuku replying “I called your missus a bogan bitch”.

Mr Adams intervened and stood between Hare and Ms Kainuku.

Hare grabbed his shirt, causing Mr Adams to stumble over the table.

The beer bottle then went through the air and hit Ms Kainuku in the face.

Mr Lee said medical staff at the event helped her before she was treated at Ipswich Hospital.

She suffered a 1cm cut to the right eyebrow, which was glued, a swollen eye, and a cut lip which required stitches.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler remarked on “the absolute irony that the word bogan was used”.

“It was just thuggish, bogan-like conduct,” Mr Fowler said.

“(It is) the very reason why people don’t go to public functions where alcohol is consumed.”

Mr Lee said Hare co-operated with police.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said his client did not instigate the fight.

“He wasn’t behaving badly or inappropriately before this incident,” he said.

Mr Fowler said the general public was getting turned off going to social events because of incidents like these.

“This is the exact sort of conduct why a section of society don’t go to public functions for fear of people affected by alcohol where fights occur and being exposed to it, or being dealt with it,” Mr Fowler said.

He said he would proceed on the basis that the beer bottle was not deliberately thrown but became loose when Hare was in the process of assaulting another person.

Mr Fowler fined Hare $2000 to reflect the criminality, but did not record a conviction.