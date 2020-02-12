Rabbitohs star to make shock switch

Cameron Murray's (C) move to an edge has big implications for the likes of Jadn Su'A (L) and Liam Knight (R).

SOUTH Sydney coach Wayne Bennett says Cameron Murray's move to a new position will make the lock more versatile and valuable to the Rabbitohs.

Bennett wants Murray, the reigning Dally M lock of the year, to play as an edge back-rower in 2020 to fill the void left by the departures of Sam Burgess and John Sutton.

Kangaroos star Murray, 22, scored 12 tries in 26 appearances for the Rabbitohs in 2019.

Bennett says the positional switch will give the NRL club more flexibility, and that Murray will play in a mixture of positions.

"We want to make him more versatile and a bit more valuable to us in other ways," Bennett said.

"He can play on either edge, he's capable of doing that. I'll make a final decision on which edge he plays on, but he can also play in the middle. It will be a mixture of both those positions.

"The way he plays, he can tell me whatever number he wants and he can have it. He's not a big guy and he plays above his weight. We don't want to kill him. "It will give us more flexibility around the interchange and he can play in vital parts of the game.

"He's got a great future, he's capitalising on that and has already played for Australia."

Liam Knight (left) will get first crack at replacing Cameron Murray (R) at lock forward. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

MURRAY MOVE COULD SHAKE UP KFC SUPERCOACH SELECTIONS

Murray's mooted move has big KFC NRL SuperCoach implications. The Rabbitohs poached young second rower Jaydn Su'A from the Broncos midway through 2019 and he started the final four regulation games on an edge.

Su'A is the eighth most popular second rower in the game with many players expecting the former Junior Kangaroo would lock up an 80-minute role in 2020.

Murray's positional switch would leave Su'A battling it out with Ethan Lowe for time on the ground.

Tom Amone (L), in action for the Rabbitohs during the Charity Shield NRL pre-season match in March 2019, could be a big beneficiary of Knight’s shift to lock. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

The move could be a big win for Liam Knight however, with Bennett also confirming that Knight, who recently signed a new four-year deal at the club, will be given an opportunity to make the lock-forward spot his own.

Knight, currently the 21st most popular front rower in KFC SuperCoach, averaged 58PPG in those matches where he played more than 45 minutes last year and his ownership is set to soar with more minutes on offer through the middle.

Should Knight shift to lock, popular cheapie Tom Amone is expected to play a larger role for the Rabbitohs.

Amone played five regular season games for the Rabbitohs in 2019 averaging 22 minutes per game off the bench. The young prop has big raps on him and won the player of the year award at the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in 2018.

