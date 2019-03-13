Inglis switch sets up epic showdown

THERE are challenges in the career of an NRL player that even the best want to avoid, despite spending months of the pre-season preparing to overcome them.

Sydney Roosters star Latrell Mitchell is one of those challenges.

Mitchell is expected to go head-to-head against South Sydney great Greg Inglis when the long-time rivals clash on Friday night at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

While Inglis will relish the challenge of taking on the young bull, who grew up two hours down the road in Taree, his teammate halfback Adam Reynolds is just glad he won't be in G.I.'s shoes.

"Greg is a great of the game, Latrell is a star," Reynolds said.

"They're tall, they're strong and they're quick. They're both very powerful humans. Trying to tackle Latrell is like trying to tackle GI at Origin level, it's virtually impossible, they're both big bodies.

"It's something you don't want to come up against but you have to, that's footy sometimes."

Inglis has long been one of the best players in the competition. Picture by Mark Evans.

The mouth-watering battle between Mitchell and Inglis will be made possible by new Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, who is planning to switch Inglis from his usual left centre spot to the right side of the field - alongside Reynolds, Sam Burgess, and Dane Gagai on the wing.

Youngster Braidon Burns has been named at right centre but is expected to start on the left, with Campbell Graham on the flank.

In a case of more mind games ahead of the local derby, Burns insisted Bennett was yet to determine whether he or Inglis would be given the mammoth task of shutting down Mitchell.

"I've switched back and forth, we are still trying to figure out what we are going to do there come Friday," Burns said.

"Whether Greggy will play on the left or I'll play left and he'll play right. Wayne's still trying to figure out which combination is going to work best."

Latrell Mitchell is a handful for defenders.

Burns, who only played five games last year, is confident he has what it takes to mark up against Mitchell on the right edge.

"I'll be ready for whatever comes my way. I've got a full pre-season under my belt and I'm confident in what we'll do in how we will defend," he said.

"We are confident we can handle their strengths and use our strengths against them."

Inglis had an interrupted pre-season after a new flare-up to an old knee injury delayed his return to full training over the summer.

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker said despite Inglis' name appearing on Tuesday's team list, the veteran outside back will be given until the Captain's Run to decide if he will play in Friday night's blockbuster.

Walker was also quick to squash any concerns Inglis would be 'underdone' if he does take the field.

"There was a bit of rumour he was overweight but I don't think he was too far off his playing weight last year," Walker said.

"He's a legend of our game and he understands that he probably hasn't had the best preseason with the niggles coming on with his knee.

"He'll make that decision over the next couple of days.

"We'll back him in whatever decision he makes and we won't rush him.

"He's too vital to our team to rush him and we'll let him make the decision. He got through today, he got through yesterday."