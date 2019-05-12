Rabbitohs dismantle Cowboys in final Magic game

Sam Burgess (centre) of the Rabbitohs celebrates scoring a try with team mates during the Round 9 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Sam Burgess (centre) of the Rabbitohs celebrates scoring a try with team mates during the Round 9 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SOUTH Sydney hooker Damien Cook exposed the defence of Queensland State of Origin hopefuls in a first-half flurry which set back North Queensland's finals hopes.

Cook sparked the second and third tries with runs from dummy-half in Souths' 32-16 win over the Cowboys to close the NRL's first Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium.

The Kangaroos hooker and Souths skipper Sam Burgess made telling and repeated contributions in a win which kept the Rabbitohs in the joint premiership lead with Sydney Roosters.

The Cowboys and Broncos both have a 3-6 win-loss record, putting them two wins behind eighth-placed Parramatta.

North Queensland can close the gap by accounting for Parramatta in Townsville on Saturday in a "four-point'' meeting.

With Souths leading 6-0, Cook accelerated towards Cowboys prop Matt Scott and backrower Coen Hess was able to adjust laterally in time to stop Cook sending Cameron Murray through a gap to score.

The NSW and Australian hooker, who also made 48 tackles, evaded young Cowboys forward Mitch Dunn with a run which his skipper Michael Morgan could not slide in time to close down.

Cook also gained the possession for the first try with a grubber forcing a line dropout, from which Sam Burgess charged between Gavin Cooper and John Asiata.

Cameron Murray of the Rabbitohs celebrates with teammates after scoring a try. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Burgess's younger brother Tom won the run-metre derby with 167m from 14 runs when most expected a duel between Sam Burgess (163m from 15 carries) and Cowboy Jason Taumalolo (138m from 13).

"We started really well, but it was harder than it needed to be,'' Sam Burgess said.

"His game is improving and we are fortunate he is on our team.''

The former England captain said the first Australian Magic Round had been "fantastic''.

"I've played in a few (Magic Rounds in the UK) _ it unites the whole sport,'' Sam Burgess said.

"There wasn't a bit of trouble all the weekend and we saw the great spirit in Brisbane.''

Cameron Murray gets caught up in the Cowboys tackle. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

North Queensland closed to 18-10 behind at halftime through adventure in attack from Dunn and Morgan.

Dunn, 22, produced a slick pass to send Justin O'Neill over for the first time.

Morgan fashioned a short kick off the outside of his foot which found O'Neill on the full to the confusion of the normally ordered Souths defensive line.

Cowboys hooker Jake Granville, who was cast into Origin selection calculations by coach Kevin Walters, was used as a bench player by coach Paul Green, who started Kurt Baptiste.

"The reason wasn't a demotion. It was more that it was a chance for Jake to play more minutes,'' Morgan said.

Cowboys fullback Jordan Kahu returned after a head injury assessment, having left the game two sets after he wore a high tackle by Souths forward Junior Tatola.

Tatola was penalised but not placed on report.

Kahu made two brave second-half trackles to save tries on

When injected into the game with Souths ahead 18-0, Granville's own dummy-half run created an opportunity for Morgan, but the Cowboys skipper's clever pass was just a little behind winger Kyle Feldt and the ball hit the turf.

At halftime of the eighth and last game between the Cowboys and Rabbitohs, 10 ground staff walked around the field looking at the surface.

SOUTH SYDNEY 32 (S Burgess D Cook C Murray K Turner C Walker tries A Reynolds 6 goals) bt NORTH QUEENSLAND 16 (J O'Neill 2 T Opacic tries J Kahu 2 goals) at Suncorp Stadium. Referee: Phil Henderson, Ashley Klein