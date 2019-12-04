Menu
Sam Burgess.
Rugby League

Rabbitohs’ 10-year deal to keep Burgess at Redfern

by Phil Rothfield and Jonathon Moran
4th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
Sam Burgess has emerged from another tumultuous week in his private life with a multimillion-dollar long-term job offer with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the champion forward will be employed in an administration role should the NRL grant his request to be medically retired from the game with the shoulder injury.

Burgess is still on a $3.6 million three-year contract at South Sydney.

The club will honour the deal over a long-term arrangement - possibly at $360,000-a-season for 10 years - and train him in football administration. He has no ambitions to coach.

The finer details of his remuneration package are being finalised as Burgess prepares for a divorce from his wife Phoebe and life after football.

He would learn the football club business under highly regarded chief executive Blake Solly and veteran football general manager Shane Richardson, working alongside sponsors and playing a role in recruitment.

 

It looks like Burgess’s time at Redfern Oval isn’t over. Picture: Jonathan Ng
The NRL is expected to approve his medical retirement by the end of the week.

Outside of the new job at Souths, Burgess also recently signed a new commentary deal at Fox Sports.

When contacted on Tuesday, Burgess, who was photographed looking fit during a swim at Coogee Beach, said he couldn't discuss his contract negotiations.

"There's nothing official to say just yet," he said. "We are working through the deal at the moment and I am excited at the prospect of developing further skills off the field."

nrl rabbitohs sam burgess south sydney
