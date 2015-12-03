RAAF WARNING: Prepare for low-level Super Hornet flights

The low-level flights are being filmed as part of a Defence Force Recruiting series of advertisements.

THE Royal Australian Air Force has warned residents living nearby the Amberley Base and those in Peak Crossing to prepare for some low-level flying activity tomorrow.

"Residents living in the vicinity of the RAAF Base Amberley and Flinders Peak Conservation Park will experience some low level flying activity on Wednesday from 2pm to 3.30pm and again at approximately 4pm to 5pm," a RAAF spokesperson said.

"Up to three F/A-18F aircraft will conduct low level flying around the Flinders Peak Conservation Park at high speeds with a civilian helicopter following in close proximity."

The footage will also be used for a social media campaign to recruit Air Force air crew such as air combat officers and pilots.

"In the event of poor weather Thursday, May 4 has also been set aside for filming," the spokesperson said.