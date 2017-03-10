RAAF base investigation centres on chemical contamination

DESPITE initial reports finding minimal levels of chemical contamination on land surrounding the RAAF base at Amberley, a full investigation of surrounding property will go ahead.

The announcement came from Steve Grzeskowiak, the Federal Deputy Secretary Estate and Infrastructure, ahead of a public briefing in Ipswich on Wednesday.

The investigation will look for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination of the soil and water table on land surrounding the RAAF base.

The chemical takes approximately 100 years to break down, and is still used in many domestic, commercial and industrial applications globally.

The chemical was a key component of firefighting foam used at the base for approximately 30 years, before it was phased out around 2004, Mr Grzeskowiak said.

Although classed as a Category 1 site for investigation, Mr Grzeskowiak said this was because of the volume of the chemical used, rather than contamination levels.

"The levels found were very low, but we are still running an investigation," he said.

The investigation will be in three phases, including a final 'Human Health' phase, with much of the initial work focusing on ground water and soil contamination.

"We want to explain what we are going to do, we want to be transparent and open."

Mr Grzeskowiak said it was too early to give specific advice to residents living near the base, however he urged anyone using bore water to contact investigators.

"If anyone is using bore water, advise us, and we test the property immediately."