LOOK UP: RAAF Super Hornets to buzz city

Australian Air force staff and crew return from operations in the Middle East to be greeted by loved ones at RAAF Base Amberley. F/A - 18F Super Hornets and F/A - 18A Classic Hornets fly over. David Nielsen

SUPER Hornet's will be a common sight above the city tomorrow.

Pilots at RAAF Amberley Base will increase their flying activities on Thursday, April 5 and then again on Thursday next week.

The RAAF has warned residents near the base to expect to see and hear more of the F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft, as part of flying activities between the hours of 9am and noon.

Increased flying activities related to the Super Hornets are not part of the Commonwealth Games, although it coincides with the first official day of the event following tonight's opening ceremony.

"Air Force appreciates the support it receives from the Ipswich community during this activity," a RAAF spokesperson said.

Ipswich residents can check on the RAAF's activities at any time online or by calling 1300 DEFENCE and asking to be connected to RAAF Base Amberley.

WHAT: Increased F/A-18 Super Hornet activity over RAAF Base Amberley

WHEN: Thursday, April 5 and Thursday, April 12 - from 9am to noon

A separate warning of increased flight activity related to the Commonwealth Games was issued to Ipswich residents last month.

The Commander of the ADF's support to the Games Major General Paul McLachlan, said in the lead up to, and during the Games, Ipswich locals should not be surprised to see Army helicopters flying at RAAF Base Amberley.

"Army helicopters will be flying around the Gold Coast during the day and night and will start familiarisation training before the Games commence," Major General Paul McLachlan said.

"In the lead up to and during the Games, Air Force fast jets will also be conducting flying outside their normal hours of operation including night and weekend flying.

"This flying helps minimise the impact to the public should Defence be called upon to support the Queensland Police response to an incident during the Games.

RAAF Base Amberley is Australia's largest RAAF Base, employing more than 5000 people.

The facility officially started operations in June 1940 and after World War II, RAAF Base Amberley's role shifted from aircraft maintenance towards operational flying, with the relocation of the RAAF's heavy bomber squadrons Number 1, 2 and 6 Squadrons and later by the RAAF's rotary and tactical airlift units.

The base has previously been associated with Lincoln Bombers, Canberra Bombers, F-111 strike aircraft, Caribou transport aircraft, Chinook's and Iroquois.

Since the 2000's, Air Force's requirements have seen RAAF Base Amberley's role steadily expand.

Currently the F/A-18F Super Hornet, C-17A Globemaster and the KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport HERON RPA aircraft call RAAF Base Amberley home.