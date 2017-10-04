Air Force staff to have say on bad behaviour

SPEAK OUT: RAAF members will be included in an ADF survey on behaviour.

AIR force personnel are encouraged to take part in this year's Unacceptable Behaviour Survey now under way until October 13.

The annual ADF/APS survey measures experiences of and attitudes towards unacceptable behaviour in Defence.

It will be distributed by email to a random selection of 50% of the Defence workforce.

Deputy secretary Defence People Roxanne Kelley encouraged those invited to participate in the survey to do so, saying their feedback provided Defence's leadership with a better understanding of people's views on unacceptable behaviour.

"The survey takes about 20 minutes to complete. Every response counts and helps to inform action to make our workplace one where everyone is respected and valued, and poor behaviour is called out," Ms Kelley said.

"By participating in the survey, you can directly influence the environment that we all work in."

Responses to the unacceptable behaviour survey are anonymous. Some of the questions contained in the survey are personal and sensitive in nature.

Participants can choose to complete the survey away from the workplace by forwarding the email they receive to their personal email and may choose to opt out at any time.

For further information regarding the Unacceptable Behaviour survey or Unacceptable Behaviour Research Program, contact the Unacceptable Behaviour survey team at UB.Survey@defence.gov.au.