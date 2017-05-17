25°
Feature

RAAF shows Pacific Agility

Gary Worrall
| 17th May 2017 7:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SHARED platform for 10 years, the C-17A Globemaster III was the heavy lift backbone of United States and Australian military forces, but maintenance programs remained separate.

Under the latest phase of the Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC) program, Operation Pacific Agility had a group of 19 United States Air Force (USAF) C-17 maintainers deployed to RAAF Amberley, where they worked with 36 Squadron technicians, sharing knowledge and skills on keeping the transport aircraft "fit to fly".

Wing Commander Mick Doerfling, overseeing 36 Squadron, operating the RAAF's C-17 fleet, said the aircraft first entered RAAF service 10 years ago, and over the years there was "a lot" of cooperative work with US forces.

Leading Aircraftman Aaron Kouyoumtzoglou and Staff Sergeant Dustin Sheffield lock wiring a fuel filter during Exercise Pacific Agility
Leading Aircraftman Aaron Kouyoumtzoglou and Staff Sergeant Dustin Sheffield lock wiring a fuel filter during Exercise Pacific Agility CPL Brenton Kwaterski

"We have the same training and manuals, our aircraft are operated in similar specifications, the aim of this exercise is to better integrate the two airforces," Wing Commander Doerfling said.

The long term aim of the co-operation between maintainers was to allow USAF aircraft to be repaired at Amberley, and RAAF aircraft to make use of US bases and maintainers.

"As an air force, the RAAF is smaller than the USAF, it can expand our operational capability."

The 19-man USAF team was drawn from a number of operational commands, under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Shepherd, from the Pacific Air Force headquarters at Hickam Field, Hawaii.

"This is a great partnership, we have a common platform, we need to get common engagement and develop an understanding between our maintainers," Lt Col Shepherd said.

"We work closely together, we want to get a better understanding between our maintainers."

WNG CMDR Doerfling said there were some challenges to overcome, with the structure of the RAAF technical workforce "slightly different" to the USAF system.

"We want to create a cultural understanding, in the RAAF we have two basic trades, avionics and airframe, where the USAF has six or more specialities," he said.

There was also the potential to create shared flight lines in the future, WNG CMDR Doerfling said, allowing maintainers from both air forces to work on one another's equipment.

"But right now we want to look to improve our processes, and maybe improve theirs."

As a follow up to the current Operation Pacific Agility, WNG CMDR Doerfling said 36 SQN would be sending a group of maintainers to Hickam Field, to work on USAF aircraft.

"The aim will be to take some of the same guys who have worked with the Americans here, cross pollination is useful."

While the initial focus is on the C-17 airframe, WNG CMDR Doerfling said the EAC does look at expanding to other airframes.

"As a small aitr force, it makes sense to have partnerships with other air forces."

Master Sergeant Bryan Bennett, the C-17 functional manager at Pacific Air Forces Headquarters, based at Hickam Field, said the two groups had worked together well."It couldn't have gone better, the technical data is the same, they have the same language in each set of books, it eliminates confusion when working on the aircraft." Master Sergeant Bennett said.

"I oversee the aircraft itself at a depot level, we carry out upgrades and unscheduled maintenance of the aircraft, as well as overseeing the supply chain."

With 17 Globemaster aircraft under his control, Master Sergeant Bennett said the sharing of information between the two groups had gone well.

"They learn a lot from us, and we have learnt a lot from them, the scheduled maintenance of the aircraft is the same, we use the same work cards and job guides, and the safety standards are the same."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  c-17 globemaster transport aircraft raaf amberley usaf

When you can catch our The Voice stars on air next

When you can catch our The Voice stars on air next

HOW to throw your support behind our two talented singers on The Voice.

Ipswich fuel prices up to 12 cents cheaper than Springfield

Petrol prices up to 12 cents cheaper in Ipswich compared to Springfield.

Why it pays to tank up in Ipswich

10 rules pet owners need to know to avoid hefty fines

Some of Ipswich's more surprising local laws include a requirement for anyone walking their dog in a public place to be prepared in case pooch needs to go number two.

Here are some of the lesser known rules of pet ownership

Injured teen speaks for first time since horrific accident

Brisbane Broncos players Jordan Kahu and Moses Pangai visited the Peak Crossing teen in hospital yesterday afternoon.

BRISBANE Broncos players visit Bruklan Marshall in hospital.

Local Partners

New koala ambulance a Godsend for saving wildlife

City council donates vehicle to Ipswich Koala Protection Society.

In the heart of Lockyer, Tom and Marie's love grew

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Tom and Marie Linnan walk the broccolini fields at their Crowley Vale farm.

Tom and Marie Linnan celebrate 60 years of marriage.

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

YOUR complete guide to the biggest event in Ipswich

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

WHERE and WHEN: Ipswich's Biggest Morning Teas

Raise your cuppa for a cause at Caloundra's Biggest Morning Tea.

Here are some of the fundraisers taking place across the Ipswich

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

AFTER weeks of playing the shy nice guy, one man has been humiliated in a fiery clash — and his secret has been outed.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

YOUR complete guide to the biggest event in Ipswich

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

DOWNSIZE REQUIRED

6 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $315,000

Being offered to the market for the first time since construction in the 1950's is this lovely home in the tightly held precinct of Pemberton Street, Booval. With...

More than Meets the Eye

4 Dampier Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 4 $249,000

It's got everything - gorgeous kitchen, double lockable carport, double shed and a wonderful outdoor entertainment area. This home has been lovingly cared for by...

ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

LUXURIOUS FAMILY HOME ON A BIG 1010M2 BLOCK

169 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 $649,000

This highly appealing and truly outstanding property has it all, Big Block, Pool, Shed & Size + technology. When it comes to lifestyle this huge family residence...

A LIFE OF LUXURY CAN BE YOURS IN ONLY 30 DAYS FROM NOW!

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Yes you can cheat! You don’t have to waste 12-18 months of your life planning, agonising and then finally building your dream home when you can just buy this...

A LIFE OF LUXURY CAN BE YOURS IN ONLY 30 DAYS FROM NOW!

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Yes you can cheat! You don’t have to waste 12-18 months of your life planning, agonising and then finally building your dream home when you can just buy this...

LAST OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A LOCATION LIKE THIS ON BIG 580m2

114 Parkview Parade, Ripley 4306

Residential Land Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this ... OFFERS OVER...

Here's your chance to design and build your dream home in this sought after estate, Ecco Ripley. Blocks like this are quite rare, and don't come up very often, and...

COUNTRY LIFESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 $1,200,000

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

2.5 ACRES + SHEDS + MORE

47 Keith Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps ... $259,000

Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps of space and huge potential your look is over with an inspection you’ll be...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

80 jobs up for grabs at new 24-hour Macca's

COMING SOON: Construction of a new McDonald's restaurant is in full swing.

New fast food store now accepting job applications

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!