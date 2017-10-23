RAAF sergeant in battle to save career over drug charge

A SEARGEANT booted out of the air force for taking the drug ice and assaulting a nurse says his drink was spiked with a date rape drug, a court has heard.

Sergeant Lucas James Cocking, of Booval, has gone to the Federal Court in a bid to be allowed to return to RAAF Base Amberley's 36 Squadron, which operates transport planes that have deployed supplies and soldiers to Afghanistan.

He has asked the court to quash Wing Commander Wes Perrett's decision, made on June 21, to terminate his service from the RAAF.

His a a qualified aircraft loadmaster. His termination notice alleges Cocking "knowingly ingested... ice or methamphetamine" on February 25 which led to him being charged with the serious assault of a nurse at the PA Hospital, court documents state.

It alleges this showed "a significant lack of judgment and a fundamental departure from ADF and air force values and standards of behaviour".

Sgt Cocking denies "knowingly or intentionally" ingesting "any prohibited substance" and told the court that he has a pathology report showing a test of urine "did not detect any prohibited drugs".