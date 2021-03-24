RAAF personnel put lifesaving skills to the test

COUNTLESS Royal Australian Air Force medical personnel will soon be better prepared to handle potentially lethal injuries while out in the field.

It comes after both permanent and part-time personnel this week joined forces to take part in RAAF’s annual medical training practice, Exercise Regimen White 21.

The operation, which takes place over an intensive three-week period, presents a multitude of confronting scenarios which the brave servicemen and women of Australia may encounter while deployed.

QUT Paramedicine students were also invited to take part in Wednesday’s session, acting as volunteer patients and putting to test the capabilities of highly-skilled personnel.

A three-week medical training operation is underway at RAAF Amberley.

RAAF’s impressive aeromedicine facility, which can take up to three days to assemble, was also on display.

The structure, which is able to transported by air, frequently travels with personnel on deployment.

It hosts several makeshift clinics to cater for a variety of treatments – life-threatening and nonlethal – including surgeries for emergency traumas, right down to dental work.

RAAF Commanding Officer David Taplin said medical training was crucial to ensure team members were well-prepared to manage a variety of casualties which would likely occur off-base.

RAAF Amberley’s aeromedicine facility can take up to three days to assemble.

“We’ve practised some of our surgical procedures that we would encounter during our operations, such as fractures and other sorts of traumatic injuries that may occur when we are deployed or the type of patients that are sent to our facility,” he said.

He said personnel were required to take part in the practice at any time over a 24-hour period.

“We have scenarios running that are delivered to our facility that give our staff a range of scenarios that they’re not familiar with, in terms of the timing and when they occur.”

“The patients will flow into the facility and our staff will treat them as they see them.”

RAAF Amberley personnel undertake medical training practice known as Exercise Regimen White 21.

Commanding Officer David Taplin said this delivered a level of reality to the task – that emergencies can occur at any time of the day.



He said training also benefited a number of RAAF’s other departments, with communication a critical component.

“It’s vitally important because it’s how we integrate our team together, our permanent and part-time workforce use this as an opportunity to integrate fully,” said Commander Taplin.

“It allows our support elements within air force to test their capabilities that are required for us to generate this hospital.”

“We have our full-time members from air force health (here) and are supported by elements from combat support group, communications, engineering teams,” he said.

