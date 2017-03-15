Take a look inside RAAF history

A PAINSTAKING recreation of a World War Two Boston bomber is a leading part of the RAAF Amberley Heritage Centre on Sunday, showcasing the work of the volunteer staff at the centre.

A total of seven wrecked aircraft were retrieved from the swamps and wilderness of Papua New Guinea, to provide enough parts for a single recreated aeroplane.

Also known as the Douglas Havoc, the Mitchell was an integral part of Australia's war with the Japanese in PNG.

The Centre is the home of aircraft and other exhibits reflecting 77 years of military aviation in South Queensland, displayed in and around three World War II era Bellman hangars.

Each of the three hangars focuses on a different era of aviation - World War II, post-World War II conflicts, and the jet era.

See an iconic F-111 supersonic strike bomber; the early jet fighters, the Sabre and Mirage, and the Air Force's main jet trainer for a number of years, the Macchi MB 326. Then there are the Vietnam-era Canberra bomber and the Caribou battlefield airlifter.

For people who like wheels as well as wings there are WW II jeeps and two heavily modified Landrovers used by Airfield Defence Guards.

A special feature this Sunday is entertainment from the Ipswich RSL Youth and Community band, and visitors can enjoy a sausage sizzle and delicious barista coffee.

Due to RAAF security requirements all visitors over the age of 16 must provide photographic identification, and have their identification details recorded.