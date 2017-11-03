Whats On

HEADS UP! Air Force to deliver 200 skydivers in massive jump

The Air Force C-17A will conduct four passes over the drop zone at 13,000 feet.
The Air Force C-17A will conduct four passes over the drop zone at 13,000 feet. CPL Ben Dempster

An Air Force C-17A Globemaster III will support Legacy tomorrow with a mission to deliver 200 skydivers to Toogoolawah Drop Zone, near Ipswich.

The skydivers have made donations to Legacy for the opportunity to participate in this jump. A similar event in 2016 raised around $11,000, with this year's event expected to raise more than $22,000.

This event has been organised with the Australian Parachuting Federation, and among those jumping from the C-17A will be a number of Legacy Wards.

Legacy is a charity providing services to Australian families suffering after the injury or death of a spouse or parent, during or after their defence force service. 

The C-17A will make two flights from RAAF Base Amberley to the drop zone at 10.15am and 1.35pm, with each flight carrying 100 skydivers.

The aircraft will conduct four passes over Toogoolawah at 13,000 feet.

The Air Force's fleet of eight C-17As are operated from RAAF Base Amberley, and are flown by No. 36 Squadron.

They provide an essential air mobility capability for the Australian Defence Force, being able to operate in the tactical and strategic role to support operations nationally, regionally, and across the globe.

Topics:  charity legacy raaf base amberley skydivers toogoolawah

Ipswich Queensland Times

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

JOBS BOOM: Labor to splash $200m for regional jobs

JOBS BOOM: Labor to splash $200m for regional jobs

THE Queensland Premier wants the election to be fought on one battleground – jobs.

Hospital celebrates ruby anniversary, nurses recall opening

CARING: Boonah Hospital nurses seated on the hospital wood heap, circa 1924.

Looking back on 40 years

'The voices of regional doctors are not being heard': AMAQ

The AMAQ says rural areas tend to be medically underserviced and one doctor towns are common.

Doctors are demanding a focus on chronic understaffing in the bush.

Investigation into bullying at Ipswich Hospital expands

Ipswich General Hospital. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times

“If proven, these complaints will have swift consequences."

Local Partners