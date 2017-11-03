HEADS UP! Air Force to deliver 200 skydivers in massive jump

The Air Force C-17A will conduct four passes over the drop zone at 13,000 feet.

CPL Ben Dempster

An Air Force C-17A Globemaster III will support Legacy tomorrow with a mission to deliver 200 skydivers to Toogoolawah Drop Zone, near Ipswich.

The skydivers have made donations to Legacy for the opportunity to participate in this jump. A similar event in 2016 raised around $11,000, with this year's event expected to raise more than $22,000.

This event has been organised with the Australian Parachuting Federation, and among those jumping from the C-17A will be a number of Legacy Wards.

Legacy is a charity providing services to Australian families suffering after the injury or death of a spouse or parent, during or after their defence force service.

The C-17A will make two flights from RAAF Base Amberley to the drop zone at 10.15am and 1.35pm, with each flight carrying 100 skydivers.

The aircraft will conduct four passes over Toogoolawah at 13,000 feet.

The Air Force's fleet of eight C-17As are operated from RAAF Base Amberley, and are flown by No. 36 Squadron.

They provide an essential air mobility capability for the Australian Defence Force, being able to operate in the tactical and strategic role to support operations nationally, regionally, and across the globe.