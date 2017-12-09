Menu
RAAF couple's first purchase

MARKET: First-home buyers Ashlea Waight and Jesse ver Steegan purchased a home at Brassall in November for $475,000.
MARKET: First-home buyers Ashlea Waight and Jesse ver Steegan purchased a home at Brassall in November for $475,000.
Hayden Johnson
by

CUT smashed avocado from the breakfast menu, be smart with money and look outside the square.

They are the tips of Ipswich first homebuyers and Defence Force personnel Ashlea Waight and Jesse ver Steegan.

The couple, who both work in the RAAF, spent three years saving for their first home.

They wanted to buy in Ipswich and, after weeks of travelling across the city for inspections, settled on a $475,000 Queenslander at Brassall in November.

They purchased the home, with a large yard and shed, through First National Real Estate Action Realty.

Cheaper houses were on the market but for the couple the prominent heritage features and rustic charm of the old home saw them sign and settle for it.

"It has a bit of character in the house. It had everything we were looking for," Mr ver Steegan said.

Sitting on a quarter-acre block outside a flood zone, the purchase of a four-bedroom, one-bathroom home was a significant one in their lives.

Entering the property market was difficult for the couple who are in their early 20s.

"I started saving three years ago. It takes a while, it's hard," Ms Waight said.

"You have to decide if you want to go on holidays or save for a house.

"My partner is much better at saving than I am and that's the main reason we could save for a deposit."

Mr ver Steegan - a self-appointed "frugal person" - cut back on the extras in life.

"I tried minimising how often I went out for food and things like that - little things like coffees," he said.

"Slowly the money comes together."

In the end, the couple - who have been together for two years - had a $95,000 deposit for their first home.

The experience of entering the property market has been a mixed one, but largely positive.

"I didn't find trying to save as fun."

"Looking at homes was kind of fun because we'd look at them on the app and then go check them out," Ms Waight said.

"Sometimes it was disappointing because it would look really good and then terrible for real.

Mr ver Steegan has been living in Canberra for the past six months and was forced to fly up for the weekend to inspect the home.

"We went out to a few properties and decided which one we liked the most," he said.

Look outside of the inner city. There are a lot of affordable houses here.

"We ended up buying probably towards the top end of North Ipswich but there were some other very tempting houses we almost bought for a lot cheaper than this one," he said.

"That would be my number-one piece of advice - look outside the city."

With their foot now in the property market door, Jesse will relocate from Canberra to Amberley.

Topics:  affordable housing

Ipswich Queensland Times

