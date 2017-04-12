Amberley's Globemasters flying low over SEQ today

THEY are big, grey and imposing, and spend most of their flight time more than 5km above the earth.

But when duty calls, 36 Squadron's C-17A Globemasters are just as comfortable flying at heights of 500m or less, whether it is "tree hopping" to confuse radars , or to air drop supplies to isolated communities or combat units in need of a resupply.

But having the confidence and expertise to fly as low as 100m above the ground in an aeroplane weighing 200 tonnes or more requires plenty of training.

The recent round of supply missions flown by Amberley's C-17 fleet to support the Australian Antarctic Division operations were a prime example of the RAAF's expanded capacity in difficult and hazardous resupply flights.

While all those flights demanded rigorous planning and execution, the air drop of aircraft fuel to the Bunger Hill aerodrome, 500 kilometres further west of Casey Station by FLT LT Justin McFadden, an 11-hour round-trip marathon that required pinpoint precision to ensure the fuel arrived where it was needed was a masterpiece of low-level flying by the giant aircraft.

To help develop and maintain this capability, a pair of 36 SQN C-17s undertook a low-level formation flight, traversing the New South Wales and Queensland coastlines.

As part of the mission, the two aircraft flew in Fluid Trail formation, giving the pilots freedom to move around while still maintaining the 'pair' formation.

The training flight saw the two aircraft leave Amberley and fly southeast to Evan's Head in New South Wales, before flying north over the Gold Coast and Moreton Bay, before turning inland after overflying Noosa Heads.

With a roster of eight aircraft, 36 SQN crews are kept busy flying a variety of support missions, from resupplying ADF deployments around the world to responding to civil disasters, including earthquakes and flood events, around Australian as well as internationally.

GLOBEMASTERS: FLYOVER SCHEDULE