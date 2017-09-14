RAAF base to boost economy by $1.2B, create 2800 jobs

A NEW report has confirmed what Ipswich residents already know; the RAAF Base Amberley is a major economic asset.

The report by advisory services KPMG found between now and 2020, almost 2800 jobs will be created at the base.

The base's activity will add $1.2 billion to the Queensland economy over the next three years.

A major expansion, announced last year, is already under way at the base as part of 10 key projects.

By 2020, 7000 people will be employed at the base.

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP said Amberley was a significant driver of Queensland's economy, and spending by Defence and its Australian Defence Force and civilian employees provided substantial benefits to the Ipswich community..

"This is a great example of what happens when the Government puts its shoulder to the wheel, and leverages its defence spending to create Australian jobs and grow Australian industry," Mr Pyne said.

"Companies like TAE, a company based in Amberley which will be maintaining the engines for Joint Strike Fighters from all over the world, have been big beneficiaries of the Government's commitment to Australian defence industry," he said.

If Rheinmetall Defence Australia secures a $5 billion contract from the Federal Government, Ipswich will be the base of the company's operations, creating 350 long term jobs with lucrative export opportunities for existing Ipswich businesses.